Andrew Nicholson fires back at Draymond Green: 'I see it as an insecurity on his end'

During a recent episode of Paul George’s Podcast P Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Green went all-in on Nicholson by saying that he had a “weird” body type and that he didn’t walk and talk like a basketball player. The Warriors vet pretty much expressed his lack of respect for the former Orlando Magic power forward. Nicholson has now been given a platform, and he went full savage with his response: “I see it as an insecurity on his end,” Nicholson said on a recent podcast appearance. “… I didn’t know he was thinking about me for the last 11 years. I wasn’t thinking about y’all, I’m going to be honest with you.”
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During a recent podcast episode with Patrick Beverley, Draymond Green revealed the key factor that led to him signing a new four-year deal with the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/draymond… – 4:00 AM
During a recent podcast episode with Patrick Beverley, Draymond Green revealed the key factor that led to him signing a new four-year deal with the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/draymond… – 4:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The former Golden State Warriors guard revealed Draymond Green tried to punch him during his tenure with the team. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/21/for… – 1:00 AM
The former Golden State Warriors guard revealed Draymond Green tried to punch him during his tenure with the team. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/21/for… – 1:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The former Golden State Warriors guard revealed Draymond Green tried to punch him during his tenure with the team. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/21/for… – 3:15 PM
The former Golden State Warriors guard revealed Draymond Green tried to punch him during his tenure with the team. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/21/for… – 3:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest win% over the last 10 seasons (minimum 500 games):
.736 — Steph Curry
.734 — Klay Thompson
.731 — Kawhi Leonard
.729 — Andre Iguodala
.714 — Kevin Durant
.703 — Danny Green
.700 — Chris Paul
.686 — Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/SAoZs0FFrq – 11:31 AM
Highest win% over the last 10 seasons (minimum 500 games):
.736 — Steph Curry
.734 — Klay Thompson
.731 — Kawhi Leonard
.729 — Andre Iguodala
.714 — Kevin Durant
.703 — Danny Green
.700 — Chris Paul
.686 — Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/SAoZs0FFrq – 11:31 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Draymond Green has made comments about his former teammate Jordan Poole
Hear @Scalabrine react to those comments with @TheFrankIsola on The Starting Lineup
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/IykWQtlmd3 – 11:10 AM
Draymond Green has made comments about his former teammate Jordan Poole
Hear @Scalabrine react to those comments with @TheFrankIsola on The Starting Lineup
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/IykWQtlmd3 – 11:10 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Draymond Green-Jordan Poole saga continues. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/19/dra… – 10:05 AM
The Draymond Green-Jordan Poole saga continues. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/19/dra… – 10:05 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Jordan Poole seemed to respond to the Draymond Green discourse by posting a cryptic message to his Instagram story. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/20/jor… – 7:00 AM
Jordan Poole seemed to respond to the Draymond Green discourse by posting a cryptic message to his Instagram story. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/20/jor… – 7:00 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Why the Warriors Chose Draymond Over Jordan shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 2:46 AM
Why the Warriors Chose Draymond Over Jordan shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 2:46 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green and Chris Paul have a history, but the veteran forward is looking forward to putting that behind them. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/20/war… – 1:00 AM
Draymond Green and Chris Paul have a history, but the veteran forward is looking forward to putting that behind them. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/20/war… – 1:00 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
It’s no surprise that the younger dudes on the Warriors’ roster were shook when Dray hit Jordan. Wasn’t the leadership they’d heard about. Punctured the culture. Rough intro to the league. 3 of them since traded. – 12:48 AM
It’s no surprise that the younger dudes on the Warriors’ roster were shook when Dray hit Jordan. Wasn’t the leadership they’d heard about. Punctured the culture. Rough intro to the league. 3 of them since traded. – 12:48 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During a recent podcast episode with Patrick Beverley, Draymond Green revealed the key factor that led to him signing a new four-year deal with the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/draymond… – 10:00 PM
During a recent podcast episode with Patrick Beverley, Draymond Green revealed the key factor that led to him signing a new four-year deal with the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/draymond… – 10:00 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Draymond Green could have played at Princeton. His ability to see open backdoor cut early would’ve made Pete Carril love him. – 9:33 PM
Draymond Green could have played at Princeton. His ability to see open backdoor cut early would’ve made Pete Carril love him. – 9:33 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green’s latest comments on last seasons incident with Jordan Poole sparked a reaction from the 24-year-old guard’s dad. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/19/jor… – 6:04 PM
Draymond Green’s latest comments on last seasons incident with Jordan Poole sparked a reaction from the 24-year-old guard’s dad. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/19/jor… – 6:04 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Draymond Green addressed his relationship with Chris Paul recently.
🔊 @adaniels33 doesn’t believe it will be an issue #DubNation pic.twitter.com/MAWmv2wRPT – 5:00 PM
Draymond Green addressed his relationship with Chris Paul recently.
🔊 @adaniels33 doesn’t believe it will be an issue #DubNation pic.twitter.com/MAWmv2wRPT – 5:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Jordan Poole seemed to respond to the Draymond Green discourse by posting a cryptic message to his Instagram story. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/20/jor… – 4:16 PM
Jordan Poole seemed to respond to the Draymond Green discourse by posting a cryptic message to his Instagram story. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/20/jor… – 4:16 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green and Chris Paul have a history, but the veteran forward is looking forward to putting that behind them. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/20/war… – 1:10 PM
Draymond Green and Chris Paul have a history, but the veteran forward is looking forward to putting that behind them. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/20/war… – 1:10 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During a recent podcast episode with Patrick Beverley, Draymond Green revealed the key factor that led to him signing a new four-year deal with the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/draymond… – 11:15 AM
During a recent podcast episode with Patrick Beverley, Draymond Green revealed the key factor that led to him signing a new four-year deal with the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/draymond… – 11:15 AM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Put me firmly in camp of … “Warriors don’t win 4 titles without Draymond.” Put me also in camp of … “Could they have won more had he been P.J. Brown?” – 1:13 AM
Put me firmly in camp of … “Warriors don’t win 4 titles without Draymond.” Put me also in camp of … “Could they have won more had he been P.J. Brown?” – 1:13 AM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Draymond Green and Dennis Rodman are elite. But it’s fair to ask about how they were as teammates and whether or not they ever cost their teams. – 1:08 AM
Draymond Green and Dennis Rodman are elite. But it’s fair to ask about how they were as teammates and whether or not they ever cost their teams. – 1:08 AM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
When it comes to passing, Draymond terrific. But you can’t find me one basketball guy who’d ever say Rodman couldn’t pass. – 12:38 AM
When it comes to passing, Draymond terrific. But you can’t find me one basketball guy who’d ever say Rodman couldn’t pass. – 12:38 AM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Stop comparing Draymond Green to Dennis Rodman — especially now. Rodman averaged 16 rebounds a game at 35 and was better defender than Draymond at this point in career. – 12:33 AM
Stop comparing Draymond Green to Dennis Rodman — especially now. Rodman averaged 16 rebounds a game at 35 and was better defender than Draymond at this point in career. – 12:33 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Draymond Green-Jordan Poole saga continues. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/19/dra… – 10:00 PM
The Draymond Green-Jordan Poole saga continues. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/19/dra… – 10:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond Green: “I don’t just hit people.” Jordan Poole responds and here we go again.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/draym… – 7:19 PM
Draymond Green: “I don’t just hit people.” Jordan Poole responds and here we go again.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/draym… – 7:19 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Today’s events suggest Draymond is online enough that the right bait tweet will get him to tell the real halftime locker room in OKC story eventually. If Paul Pierce can admit he pooped his pants on national television, anything is possible. – 7:00 PM
Today’s events suggest Draymond is online enough that the right bait tweet will get him to tell the real halftime locker room in OKC story eventually. If Paul Pierce can admit he pooped his pants on national television, anything is possible. – 7:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green’s latest comments on last seasons incident with Jordan Poole sparked a reaction from the 24-year-old guard’s dad. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/19/jor… – 4:00 PM
Draymond Green’s latest comments on last seasons incident with Jordan Poole sparked a reaction from the 24-year-old guard’s dad. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/19/jor… – 4:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Draymond Green talked about the altercation between him and Jordan Poole. pic.twitter.com/VYB7useGrc – 3:26 PM
Draymond Green talked about the altercation between him and Jordan Poole. pic.twitter.com/VYB7useGrc – 3:26 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Draymond Green talked about the altercation between him and Jordan Poole. pic.twitter.com/uzJF9Z9i8H – 3:18 PM
Draymond Green talked about the altercation between him and Jordan Poole. pic.twitter.com/uzJF9Z9i8H – 3:18 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ Draymond Green on infamous punch of Jordan Poole: ‘I don’t just hit people’
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 1:38 PM
Warriors’ Draymond Green on infamous punch of Jordan Poole: ‘I don’t just hit people’
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 1:38 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Draymond Green-Jordan Poole saga continues. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/19/dra… – 1:00 PM
The Draymond Green-Jordan Poole saga continues. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/19/dra… – 1:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Draymond opened up about his relationship with Chris Paul: pic.twitter.com/XeDLBfxQ1U – 11:34 AM
Draymond opened up about his relationship with Chris Paul: pic.twitter.com/XeDLBfxQ1U – 11:34 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green’s latest comments on last seasons incident with Jordan Poole sparked a reaction from the 24-year-old guard’s dad. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/19/jor… – 5:05 AM
Draymond Green’s latest comments on last seasons incident with Jordan Poole sparked a reaction from the 24-year-old guard’s dad. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/19/jor… – 5:05 AM
More on this storyline
Not only did he say that Green is insecure, but Nicholson also poked fun at Draymond’s inability to pronounce the name of Nicholson’s college: “I didn’t really realize St. Bonaventure was a really hard name to pronounce,” he continued. “Maybe it’s a good thing I stayed four years in college, that’s why I could do it. I have a good program in my 44 Hoops non-profit where we do have these kinds of phonic things where we can actually help him out with that. I got no problem doing that.” -via Clutch Points / July 22, 2023
“The most unfortunate part about it is that for me as an individual and as a person … Maybe it’s just the way I was raised, but I like seeing guys do well,” Nicholson said. “Even if they are drafted above me or they’re drafted below me, that’s just my personality. … When someone has kind of that insecurity and doesn’t want to see someone else do well or is questioning 11 years later why this guy was [drafted] before me, it’s kind of disappointing.” -via Clutch Points / July 22, 2023
Green was drafted in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft, having been selected with pick No. 35. “Not to throw salt at anybody, but, like, Andrew Nicholson was drafted over me at 19,” Green said. “When it comes to winning, half the battle is looking like a basketball player.” -via Sports Illustrated / July 8, 2023
Sirius XM NBA: “It’s just bad leadership man”. 🏀 @JumpShot8 thinks Draymond Green could’ve handled the Jordan Poole situation differently. pic.twitter.com/vCm8p6DcNy -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / July 19, 2023