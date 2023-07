Andrew Nicholson fires back at Draymond Green: 'I see it as an insecurity on his end'

During a recent episode of Paul George’s Podcast P Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Green went all-in on Nicholson by saying that he had a “weird” body type and that he didn’t walk and talk like a basketball player. The Warriors vet pretty much expressed his lack of respect for the former Orlando Magic power forward. Nicholson has now been given a platform, and he went full savage with his response: “I see it as an insecurity on his end,” Nicholson said on a recent podcast appearance. “… I didn’t know he was thinking about me for the last 11 years. I wasn’t thinking about y’all, I’m going to be honest with you.” Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points