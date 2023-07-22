Houston and San Antonio were possibilities for Austin Reaves before re-signing with Lakers

Austin Reaves on free agency: I really wanted to be in L.A. the whole time, there was a couple situations that were close but like I said, I really wanted to be in L.A. It feels like home to me so that’s really where I wanted to be. …. Houston, before Fred VanVleet signed there, and San Antonio [were two teams that were possibilities].
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Austin Reaves says he thought about signing an offer sheet with the Rockets before they signed Fred VanVleet.
(via @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/7m05nc09Lp – 10:00 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, on YouTube! Austin Reaves appears on “All The Smoke,” plus we get a scouting report on Taurean Prince from @bbeecken (@lockedontwolves). @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=VPwkE1… – 5:41 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Austin Reaves sent a special birthday message to Kobe Bryant’s nephew that moved him to tears 🥹💜
(via @shobasketball)
pic.twitter.com/tQCIGFSXPl – 7:01 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Odds for NBA’s Most Improved Player have been shaken up a bit, w/ Jordan Poole (+700) now the fav & Lakers guard Austin Reaves sliding down (which is great for those that want to bet on him) a few notches to +1400 ($100 to win $1400) via @betonline_ag.
bit.ly/RyanWardLA pic.twitter.com/EYbNAJB0Df – 2:05 PM
Austin Reaves on Russell Westbrook: “Yeah, he’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had as a person, you know, you can’t get much better. I got COVID in December of my rookie year in Minnesota, and I was stuck there for like seven days. It was rough, but, you know, he reached out like three or four times, asked me if I needed anything, offered to send me stuff, whatever I needed. So as a person, you know, you couldn’t get better.” “And same as a teammate, he was always empowering everybody to really be better and do better. And one more thing, like you said, he gets a bad rap, and I don’t really understand why.” -via YouTube / July 22, 2023
Gilbert Arenas: @kingjames can y’all drug test @austinreaves12 PLS…this man didn’t say (IVERSON) but roy and the only person we call roy is (Roy fucking gatorade drinking on the bench ass HIBBERT) 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 don’t confuse him with 🗣️B-ROY Mr natural aka Mr smooth, Mr7 #MrROY 💯 Austin next outburst like that and u will be traded to the sister team (clippers) 😇😂💯 -via Instagram / July 22, 2023
“We heard a rumor, and we don’t like to start troubles here, but we heard something about Taylor Swift meeting you somewhere,” Matt Barnes asked at the 37:07 mark of the above video. Reaves and Stephen Jackson both got some jokes off about it, while Reaves seemed to find the whole thing very funny, presumably because the whole thing is very funny. But when he finally got the chance to give his side of … whatever we wanna call this, Reaves admitted that none of it is true. “I have never met her, never talked to her … all bullsh*t, I ain’t never talked to her,” Austin Reaves said. When Jackson asked if he would be interested in dating Swift, Reaves said his plan is to “stay out the media.” This might be difficult for him to do, as he just signed a 4-year, $54 million deal to remain with the Lakers, but who knows? -via Uproxx / July 21, 2023
