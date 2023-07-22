Jeff Dowtin re-signs with Raptors

Michael Scotto: The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a deal with guard Jeff Dowtin, league sources told @hoopshype.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a deal with guard Jeff Dowtin, league sources told @hoopshype. – 4:06 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Toronto’s three 2-way spots are now full, so if Jeff Dowtin is coming back it would seemingly have to be on a roster contract. Raps do still have one spot open. – 11:31 AM
Shams Charania: Free agent guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. has agreed to a training camp deal to re-sign with the Toronto Raptors, with a significant salary guarantee if he makes the opening night roster, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 22, 2023
Josh Lewenberg: Raptors Summer League roster features Gradey Dick, Markquis Nowell, Joe Wieskamp, Ron Harper Jr. Christian Koloko (managing a respiratory condition) & Jeff Dowtin Jr. (recovering from ankle surgery) will be in Vegas but won’t participate. Pat Delany will coach (with a big staff) pic.twitter.com/qHQXSHnZhy -via Twitter @JLew1050 / July 4, 2023
Aaron Rose: The Raptors have extended qualifying offers to Jeff Dowtin Jr. And Ron Harper Jr. Making them both RFAs -via Twitter @AaronBenRose / June 29, 2023