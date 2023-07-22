Jeff Dowtin re-signs with Raptors

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a deal with guard Jeff Dowtin, league sources told @hoopshype. – 4:06 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Toronto’s three 2-way spots are now full, so if Jeff Dowtin is coming back it would seemingly have to be on a roster contract. Raps do still have one spot open. – 11:31 AM

