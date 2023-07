Kemba Walker on potential NBA return: I'm not sure, I'm solely focused on my new adventure

His goals with Monaco are quite straightforward, and he assures he’ll do everything in his power to help the team. “I just want to win. Win, win, and have fun doing it. I want to share my experience with the guys and the team as much as possible. I’m willing to help 100% and in every way possible. I’m ready to do whatever my team needs from me. It’s something that we’ll need to discuss in more detail at some point. But literally, whatever my teammates need me to do, I’m ready to do it. I want to enjoy playing basketball every night, and be highly competitive, and I know that’s the case in the Euroleague. I know it’s tough with brave and determined opponents. That’s how I want to be on the court, competing against the best.” -via EuroHoops.net / July 22, 2023