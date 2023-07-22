Kemba Walker on potential NBA return: I'm not sure, I'm solely focused on my new adventure

Is returning to the NBA on his mind? “I’m not certain. I mean, the NBA is obviously the main goal, but I’ve played there for many years. For now, I’m solely focused on my new adventure, this experience that awaits me with the new life I’m going to have. I’m so excited and eager to seize this opportunity in Monaco. I can’t wait to explore the city and meet the people, my teammates, the staff, and everything surrounding the club. We’re going to have some great moments. Can’t wait for it to begin,” Kemba Walker concluded in his first interview as a Monaco player.
Monaco made a historic move by acquiring the four-time NBA All-star and 12-year NBA veteran Kemba Walker. The 33-year-old point guard has become one of the best players ever to transition from the NBA to Europe, and he is ready for the challenges that lie ahead. -via EuroHoops.net / July 22, 2023
“The club was very interested in me, and I just wanted to be part of a club that wanted me, that believed in me. I saw that the directors felt I could help them reach another level. That’s what convinced me and made me decide to join Monaco. What’s more, it’s an extraordinary city where I want to spend some time and gain new life experiences. So it’s going to be a really fun time, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity. I just want to keep playing basketball at a high level, and Monaco allows me to do that“, Kemba Walker said for the club’s website in his first interview upon signing for Monaco. -via EuroHoops.net / July 22, 2023
His goals with Monaco are quite straightforward, and he assures he’ll do everything in his power to help the team. “I just want to win. Win, win, and have fun doing it. I want to share my experience with the guys and the team as much as possible. I’m willing to help 100% and in every way possible. I’m ready to do whatever my team needs from me. It’s something that we’ll need to discuss in more detail at some point. But literally, whatever my teammates need me to do, I’m ready to do it. I want to enjoy playing basketball every night, and be highly competitive, and I know that’s the case in the Euroleague. I know it’s tough with brave and determined opponents. That’s how I want to be on the court, competing against the best.” -via EuroHoops.net / July 22, 2023