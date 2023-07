Paul Pierce on how he's better than Dwyane Wade: 'Put Shaq on my team, put LeBron and Bosh with me, I'm not going to win one?'

Three-time NBA champion and 13-time All-Star Dwyane Wade is joining the WNBA’s Chicago Sky ownership group, becoming the latest high-profile figure to invest in the league at a pivotal juncture in its 27-year history . “We all talk about support, and support looks different for everyone,” Wade, who will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame next month, told ESPN. “And so instead of tweeting out and saying ‘go support the W,’ instead of showing up at the game and supporting, I wanted to take it to that next level, and this was the next level for me. “It’s a great opportunity to be a part of the league in its very early stages. … Growth is going to happen, and so I want to be a part of the growth of this league.” -via ESPN / July 14, 2023