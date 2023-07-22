Paul Pierce on how he's better than Dwyane Wade: 'Put Shaq on my team, put LeBron and Bosh with me, I'm not going to win one?'

NBACentral: Paul Pierce explains why he’s better than Dwyane Wade “Put Shaq on my team, put LeBron and Bosh with me. I’m not going to win one?” (via #ItIsWhatItIs / h/t @LeBatardShow )
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Partizan reacts to the decision of Nikola Mirotic
“The club publicly asks Nikola Mirotic, a person committed to fighting for the truth, to say which people threatened him”
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 8:43 AM
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 8:43 AM
Then Spoelstra called Butler in the fall of 2020 shortly after the Heat’s run to the NBA Finals in the Walt Disney world bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic. There was an opening on the Heat’s coaching staff following Dan Craig’s departure to the Los Angeles Clippers and Spoelstra wanted to know if Butler was interested in the job. “He’s like, ‘Hey, have you ever thought about coaching?’” Butler recalled. “I was like, ‘I actually have.’ I mentor a lot of people, a lot of individuals come out to our house. D-Wade (Dwyane Wade), we’re all friends, we bounce ideas off each other business wise, strategizing and doing all those things. “And over the course of the years, the amount of people that I’ve given information to, I was just like: ‘Man, I can be on the bench on a staff in a locker room doing all those things and really moving the needle in real time in their process.’ I’m just glad that I pivoted and came to the Heat organization.” -via Miami Herald / July 16, 2023
Ben Golliver: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union pull up to the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/QVeq2wtf6E -via Twitter @BenGolliver / July 15, 2023
Three-time NBA champion and 13-time All-Star Dwyane Wade is joining the WNBA’s Chicago Sky ownership group, becoming the latest high-profile figure to invest in the league at a pivotal juncture in its 27-year history. “We all talk about support, and support looks different for everyone,” Wade, who will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame next month, told ESPN. “And so instead of tweeting out and saying ‘go support the W,’ instead of showing up at the game and supporting, I wanted to take it to that next level, and this was the next level for me. “It’s a great opportunity to be a part of the league in its very early stages. … Growth is going to happen, and so I want to be a part of the growth of this league.” -via ESPN / July 14, 2023
NBA Central: Udonis Haslem calls out Paul Pierce (h/t @5ReasonsSports ) pic.twitter.com/wmjbH5uFQz -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / July 22, 2023
ClutchPoints: “[Nikola Jokic] is not even a top 5 passer to me. Just because he’s a big man, he’s the best big man… when we just talk about pure passer… Magic [Johnson], Jason Williams, [Rajon] Rondo, Pete Maravich, Larry Bird.” —Paul Pierce (via @shobasketball ) -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 18, 2023
Clutch Points: “Miami [Heat] was a play-in team… If you just add [Damian Lillard], this team won’t make it out of the first round with [Dame, Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo] with no depth.” Thoughts on this hot take from Paul Pierce? 🤔 (via @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/BQCVeM9ENw -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 13, 2023