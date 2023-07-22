Stephen Curry on relationship with LeBron James: It's complex... He's a great friend

Clutch Points: “It’s complex… He’s a great dude, great friend, great competitor. It’s amazing to go back and look at where it all started.” Stephen Curry describes his continuously evolving relationship with LeBron James 🗣️ (via @robinlundberg) pic.twitter.com/7U0tnS9425
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James attends Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut
sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 9:04 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James must remember Lionel Messi much faster after witnessing that performance 😅🗣️
pic.twitter.com/7EmAU9Yssc – 2:15 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James greets Lionel Messi in Miami ⭐️🥰
📸 @NBA h/t @LakersFanaticos pic.twitter.com/BYiqlPJkYZ – 1:39 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Celebs so far spotted at the Messi debut:
LeBron James
Serena Williams
David Beckham
Kim Kardashian
Marc Anthony
Sergio Aguero – 9:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
GOATS hanging out: Watch LeBron hug Messi before Miami debut
nbcsports.com/nba/news/goats… – 8:47 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron James here. Jared Dudley here. Kim Kardashian here. Just another soccer game. – 7:49 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James is expected to attend Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut on Friday, a source told ESPN. – 5:34 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Hilarious moment in the new Stephen Curry documentary on Apple TV: Steph’s son Canon stomping on sheets of bubble wrap and making it pop while Dad and daughters are trying to study. I had to rewind and play it again. – 5:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 50/50/100% splits:
217 — Steve Nash
191 — Reggie Miller
180 — Dirk Nowitzki
168 — Steph Curry
167 — Ray Allen
Nobody else has more than 150. pic.twitter.com/sCflrp13xy – 4:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry in 14 seasons:
— 25/5/7
— 48/43/91%
— 9x All-Star
— 9x All-NBA
— 2x MVP
— 1st unanimous MVP
— WCF MVP
— FMVP
— 2x Scoring Champ
— NBA Top 75
— 1st in 3-pointers
Top __ guard all-time. pic.twitter.com/4n16gV2QD3 – 2:43 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
New Steph Curry documentary shows that even he can be viewed as ‘Underrated’
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4705226/2023/0… – 12:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest win% over the last 10 seasons (minimum 500 games):
.736 — Steph Curry
.734 — Klay Thompson
.731 — Kawhi Leonard
.729 — Andre Iguodala
.714 — Kevin Durant
.703 — Danny Green
.700 — Chris Paul
.686 — Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/SAoZs0FFrq – 11:31 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Players with four straight top-three MVP finishes ever:
Bill Russell (58-65)
Oscar Robertson (62-66)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (70-74)
Larry Bird (81-88)
Magic Johnson (83-91)
Michael Jordan (87-93)
Tim Duncan (01-04)
Kobe Bryant (07-10)
LeBron James (09-16)
James Harden (17-20) pic.twitter.com/jSQtgM6xsI – 10:54 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
NBA leaders in average points generated per game (PPG + points created off assists) last season:
1. Luka Doncic = 53.9
T2. Damian Lillard = 51.1
T2. Trae Young = 51.1
4. Nikola Jokic = 49.0
5. James Harden = 48.6
6. Tyrese Haliburton = 48.1
T7. LeBron James = 46.5
T7. Ja Morant… pic.twitter.com/CZliYgnJ0P – 9:40 AM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Sat down with Golden State’s Steph Curry and Davidson coach Bob McKillop to discus the new Curry documentary “Underrated” and his days before superstardom.
usatoday.com/story/sports/n… pic.twitter.com/I5otOOtyOU – 9:36 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The more Stephen Curry wins, the harder it gets to sell him as an underdog. But “Underrated ” explores how early doubts fueled a “healthy insecurity” that led him to become an all-time great. “I hope I never lose it,” Curry said of his mindset this week. wapo.st/44G2RU8 – 7:45 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MONEY PER GAME AS A LAKER
Kobe Bryant: $209,602
LeBron James: $616,716
LUOL DENG: $1,132,352
All-time rankings here:
hoopshype.com/lists/highest-… – 8:54 PM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
I want to make sure everyone gets a chance to watch #UnderratedFilm, so I’m giving everybody a two month free trial for Apple TV+. Visit apple.co/StephenUnderra…
to get the offer.
@AppleFilms @a24 @proximitymedia @unanimousmedia @petenicks pic.twitter.com/pkBAI91FRn – 6:01 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
In Episode 4 of “A King’s Reign,” our series on LeBron James’ 20 NBA seasons, I chat w/Erik Spoelstra: his first impressions of LBJ, the return to Cleveland, the Finals loss to Dallas, LeBron’s Game 6 in Boston, the back-to-back titles & more. Listen in!: theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 12:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40-point games in the NBA Finals:
10 — Jerry West
8 — LeBron James
6 — Michael Jordan
5 — Shaquille O’Neal
Nobody else has more than 5. pic.twitter.com/4BrYRhnwV2 – 11:13 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
🏈 Northwestern Update
🏒 ‘Black Ice’ Executive Produced By LeBron James
⚽ Megan Rapinoe’s Final World Cup
⚖ How HBCU’s Are Impacted By Recent Rulings
Listen Here: siriusxm.us/forwardprogress pic.twitter.com/ti4PZeHibC – 10:42 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
In Episode 4 of “A King’s Reign,” our series on LeBron James’ 20 NBA seasons, I chat w/Erik Spoelstra: his first impressions of LBJ, the return to Cleveland, the Finals loss to Dallas, LeBron’s Game 6 in Boston, the back-to-back titles & more. Listen in!:
theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 8:00 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Game One of the 2023 @BSNPR Finals had @KingJames in attendance in Bayamon. There is a Jordan Brand meet-and-greet going on in Dorado, Puerto Rico.
Game Two is tomorrow night in Carolina, PR. Be there!
Video: @bsnpr
pic.twitter.com/YeSPzhZCYB – 6:57 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Who’s the toughest player to guard? 🤔
“Kobe was gonna do what Kobe does. … That to me, wasn’t the hardest person to guard, it was still LeBron James.” —@Rjeff24 pic.twitter.com/SEX8dFhPzt – 3:52 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Anyways, our latest Dubs Talk opens with an exclusive interview @MontePooleNBCS had in Tahoe with Steph Curry
We then talk the importance of Steph winning the American Century Championship, CP3 and more youtube.com/watch?v=1eFtMK… – 3:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Anyways, our latest Dubs Talk opens with an exclusive interview @MontePooleNBCS had in Tahoe with Steph Curry
We then talk the importancen of Steph winning the American Century Championship, CP3 and more youtube.com/watch?v=1eFtMK… – 3:17 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
In Todaaaaaaaaay’s show, how LeBron James patient, public approach to winning the Taco Tuesday legal fight is a blueprint for Damian Lillard and the Portl…. *perishes* – 2:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 6 all-time:
Hakeem
Steph
LeBron
Harden
Mutombo
Nowitzki
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/wnqBVt9he3 – 1:47 PM
More on this storyline
From there, Curry said the two developed a layered relationship with each other. “It’s complex, because you go from me playing in the tournament, him coming to watch to me coming in as a young rookie in the league and he giving me advice on how to get through some of the early struggles I was going to go through as a player, to the four finals appearances in a row,” Curry said. -via Sports Illustrated / July 22, 2023
For all the competitive moments with James, Curry maintains that they are friends, and it all goes back to that March Madness game against Wisconsin in 2008. “He’s a great dude, great friend, great competitor,” Curry said. “It’s amazing to go back to look at where it all started, in Ford Field and a Sweet Sixteen game.” -via Sports Illustrated / July 22, 2023
Clutch Points: Lionel Messi hugs LeBron James before his Inter Miami debut 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nPTXvWKwqX -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 21, 2023
Stephen Curry: Incredibly humbled to finally say…#UnderratedFilm is NOW STREAMING on @AppleFilms !! Let’s gooooooooo!! @a24 @proximitymedia @unanimousmedia pic.twitter.com/6wHPsOpJ9v -via Twitter @StephenCurry30 / July 21, 2023