Draymond Green questions the basketball IQ of NBA players

Draymond Green: There’s not many guys that have a basketball IQ in the NBA. Like, you talk, man, less than 60% of the NBA. Having a basketball IQ separates players immediately in this league inmmediately gives you a leg up.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Andrew Nicholson has fired back at Draymond Green following his recent criticism. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/22/and… – 10:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Andrew Nicholson has fired back at Draymond Green following his recent criticism. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/22/and… – 1:35 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green and Chris Paul have a history, but the veteran forward is looking forward to putting that behind them. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/20/war… – 1:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Jordan Poole seemed to respond to the Draymond Green discourse by posting a cryptic message to his Instagram story. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/20/jor… – 10:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During a recent podcast episode with Patrick Beverley, Draymond Green revealed the key factor that led to him signing a new four-year deal with the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/draymond… – 4:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The former Golden State Warriors guard revealed Draymond Green tried to punch him during his tenure with the team. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/21/for… – 1:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The former Golden State Warriors guard revealed Draymond Green tried to punch him during his tenure with the team. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/21/for… – 3:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest win% over the last 10 seasons (minimum 500 games):
.736 — Steph Curry
.734 — Klay Thompson
.731 — Kawhi Leonard
.729 — Andre Iguodala
.714 — Kevin Durant
.703 — Danny Green
.700 — Chris Paul
.686 — Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/SAoZs0FFrq – 11:31 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Draymond Green has made comments about his former teammate Jordan Poole
Hear @Scalabrine react to those comments with @TheFrankIsola on The Starting Lineup
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/IykWQtlmd3 – 11:10 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Draymond Green-Jordan Poole saga continues. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/19/dra… – 10:05 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Jordan Poole seemed to respond to the Draymond Green discourse by posting a cryptic message to his Instagram story. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/20/jor… – 7:00 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Why the Warriors Chose Draymond Over Jordan shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 2:46 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green and Chris Paul have a history, but the veteran forward is looking forward to putting that behind them. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/20/war… – 1:00 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
It’s no surprise that the younger dudes on the Warriors’ roster were shook when Dray hit Jordan. Wasn’t the leadership they’d heard about. Punctured the culture. Rough intro to the league. 3 of them since traded. – 12:48 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During a recent podcast episode with Patrick Beverley, Draymond Green revealed the key factor that led to him signing a new four-year deal with the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/draymond… – 10:00 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Draymond Green could have played at Princeton. His ability to see open backdoor cut early would’ve made Pete Carril love him. – 9:33 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green’s latest comments on last seasons incident with Jordan Poole sparked a reaction from the 24-year-old guard’s dad. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/19/jor… – 6:04 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Draymond Green addressed his relationship with Chris Paul recently.
🔊 @adaniels33 doesn’t believe it will be an issue #DubNation pic.twitter.com/MAWmv2wRPT – 5:00 PM
Draymond Green addressed his relationship with Chris Paul recently.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Jordan Poole seemed to respond to the Draymond Green discourse by posting a cryptic message to his Instagram story. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/20/jor… – 4:16 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green and Chris Paul have a history, but the veteran forward is looking forward to putting that behind them. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/20/war… – 1:10 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During a recent podcast episode with Patrick Beverley, Draymond Green revealed the key factor that led to him signing a new four-year deal with the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/draymond… – 11:15 AM
Nick Young: Draymond try that same punch with me lol ist something about corner dudes he hate lol -via Twitter @NickSwagyPYoung / July 22, 2023
During a recent episode of Paul George’s Podcast P Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Green went all-in on Nicholson by saying that he had a “weird” body type and that he didn’t walk and talk like a basketball player. The Warriors vet pretty much expressed his lack of respect for the former Orlando Magic power forward. Nicholson has now been given a platform, and he went full savage with his response: “I see it as an insecurity on his end,” Nicholson said on a recent podcast appearance. “… I didn’t know he was thinking about me for the last 11 years. I wasn’t thinking about y’all, I’m going to be honest with you.” -via Clutch Points / July 22, 2023
Not only did he say that Green is insecure, but Nicholson also poked fun at Draymond’s inability to pronounce the name of Nicholson’s college: “I didn’t really realize St. Bonaventure was a really hard name to pronounce,” he continued. “Maybe it’s a good thing I stayed four years in college, that’s why I could do it. I have a good program in my 44 Hoops non-profit where we do have these kinds of phonic things where we can actually help him out with that. I got no problem doing that.” -via Clutch Points / July 22, 2023