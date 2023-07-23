Gilbert Arenas: 'Bol Bol is the pretty girl with a bad attitude'

During a recent episode of “Gil’s Arena,” when asked about Bol Bol’s prospects in Phoenix, Arenas expressed his doubts, expecting disappointment from the former Orlando Magic center. He compared Bol Bol to a beautiful girl with a bad attitude. “The same thing he brings to every other team — disappointment. Unstoppable talent, but he ain’t using it,” Arenas responded on what he anticipates from the 23-year-old’s stint with the Suns. “Have you ever seen a really beautiful girl? She’s beautiful, got a bad attitude, right? She’s not attractive no more because of her attitude. Bol Bol is the pretty girl with a bad attitude.”
Source: BasketNews
On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, Magic writer @Dan_Savage joined the show to give us the lowdown on Bol Bol…and make some incrediBol puns, of course
Tim Hardaway on Bol Bol and Victor Wembanyama comparisons: I think [Bol Bol] is better than Victor Wembanyama. Bol Bol has better physical talent and is more ready to play in the NBA right now than Victor is. …. Frank Vogel wanted him, he wanted him to be there and stay there. He wanted him as an anchor to block shots, throw lobs to and get easy buckets with. -via Twitter / July 20, 2023
Yossi Gozlan: The Phoenix Suns will reduce their tax penalty by approximately $18M by dumping Cameron Payne and replacing him with Bol Bol on a minimum salary. Strange move considering Payne’s salary was only $2M guaranteed before this month. Suns generate a $6.5M trade exception. The San Antonio Spurs have $5.2M left in cap space after acquiring Cameron Payne. They can reach $8.4M if they rescind Tre Jones’ qualifying offer before re-signing him, and up to $9.9M if they waive Lamar Stevens ($400K guaranteed), who becomes fully guaranteed tomorrow. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / July 16, 2023
Shams Charania: In total from the Suns: – Bol Bol signed on a one-year fully guaranteed deal – Acquired three second-rounders from Orlando for a pick swap – Traded Payne, a second and cash to Spurs for a future second -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 16, 2023