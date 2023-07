Gilbert Arenas: 'Bol Bol is the pretty girl with a bad attitude'

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, one who is never known to mince words, called out Embiid on his podcast “Gil’s Arena”: The problem with him is going to always be he does enough individually for us not to look at him…32, that (expletive) sounds cool. I mean, it’s amazing. Now if I said all right, how about this? Let me take Greek’s (Giannis Antetokounmpo) energy, give it to Embiid. What the (expletive) does he average? Oh, 40. Then what the (expletive) are you happy with? 32. Do more. Why the (expletive) are you happy with 32? If I give him someone else’s energy, that he doesn’t have and say, alright, what would he be? Oh! The (expletive) would average 40 and this! That’s what I’m saying. He needs the average to get this team to another level. Like when he—and this is the problem. When he was disrespected about the (Nikola) Jokic and he gave the man 50. That’s what it took for you to just say ‘Alright, I’m about to be done’. Why the (expletive) you not doing that every (expletive) game. If you’re talking about winning a championship, that’s what you’re going to have to do Superman…For me, and looking at the teams he had with his talent, unstoppable. Yes, it’s him. If we put Shaq (O’Neal) on any of those teams? -via Sixers Wire / July 20, 2023