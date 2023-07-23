Knicks a true threat to trade for Joel Embiid?

Sirius XM: Keith Pompey on Joel Embiid to Knicks possibilities: I would say the Knicks [as a potential Embiid landing spot]. Leon Rose used to be his agent, Joel already owns a house up in New York, he’s had it for a while. And the worst-kept secret is that the Knicks have been compiling and keeping a whole of their first-round draft picks hoping and praying that Embiid asks out. If you add Joel Embiid to that team, that team is going to be catapulted to one of the top teams in the East. And I could see that absolutely happening.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Congrats to the Embiids
Sixers’ Joel Embiid, Anne de Paula get married in the Hamptons inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 7:22 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Could the Knicks be looking to acquire Joel Embiid?
@PompeyOnSixers tells @EvCoRadio and @SamMitchellNBA it’s the worst kept secret in basketball. pic.twitter.com/w7C3fk4eE2 – 1:45 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks MAILBAG
2024 Offseason (4:59)
Devin Booker (10:41)
Pacers/Mavs (23:58)
Superteams (28:10)
Best offseason (38:24)
Joel Embiid (46:51)
🎧bit.ly/hwkx929
🍎spoti.fi/3q6meX4
✳️spoti.fi/44LT137
📺youtu.be/91FO0HKFs_Y
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YZtF2fqFwP – 11:43 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Evan Fournier, Spurs, Knicks stance on including draft compensation in Fournier deal, Embiid sticking in Philly, Immanuel Quickley & more in this week’s Mailbags:
1. sny.tv/articles/knick…
2. sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 10:32 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Evan Fournier, Knicks stance on draft compensation in a Fournier deal, Spurs, Embiid sticking in Philly, Immanuel Quickley, title droughts & more in this week’s Mailbags:
sny.tv/articles/knick…
sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 10:26 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on trade talks surrounding James Harden and how they could affect Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker, notes on the Lakers, Warriors, Bucks, and Mavericks, plus free agency updates on Rudy Gay, Edmond Sumner, and more on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:32 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
New episode of The Feed To Embiid out this morning.
@MarkHenryJr_ and I go back and forth about:
– Joel Embiid’s comments to Maverick Carter
– the latest on James Harden
– Daryl Morey: good or bad
– free agency
SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/austin-krell/m…
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 9:05 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is the Joel Embiid-76ers situation worth monitoring by the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/20/ask… – 5:22 PM
Clutch Points: Joel Embiid was having a blast at his wedding 😂 (via jocelyn/IG) pic.twitter.com/tHWTcDFUsU -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 23, 2023
Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, and Georges Niang at Joel Embiid’s wedding 🔔 (via leealtman/IG) -via Twitter / July 23, 2023