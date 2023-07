Knicks a true threat to trade for Joel Embiid?

Sirius XM: Keith Pompey on Joel Embiid to Knicks possibilities: I would say the Knicks [as a potential Embiid landing spot]. Leon Rose used to be his agent, Joel already owns a house up in New York, he’s had it for a while. And the worst-kept secret is that the Knicks have been compiling and keeping a whole of their first-round draft picks hoping and praying that Embiid asks out. If you add Joel Embiid to that team, that team is going to be catapulted to one of the top teams in the East. And I could see that absolutely happening.Source: Twitter @SiriusXMNBA