Nikola Jokic skipping World Cup?

According to a report by Mozzart Sport, NBA champion Nikola Jokic will not participate in the upcoming FIBA World Cup for the Serbian national team. Svetislav Pesic had a round of talks with Nikola Jokic, Bogdan Bogdanovic also tried to convince the two-time NBA MVP, but in the end, the Denver Nuggets star decided to rest this summer.
