Stephen Curry does not include LeBron James in all-time starting five

NBA Central: Stephen Curry’s all-time starting 5: PG – Magic Johnson. SG – Michael Jordan. SF – Kobe Bryant. PF – Tim Duncan. C – Shaquille O’Neal (Via @BuzzFeedCeleb ) pic.twitter.com/tkehhrbsQa
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Only LeBron James could make Lionel Messi speak English 😅👀 pic.twitter.com/enrNDLMey7 – 12:59 PM
Only LeBron James could make Lionel Messi speak English 😅👀 pic.twitter.com/enrNDLMey7 – 12:59 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Stephen Curry describes his relationship with LeBron James as “complex”
nbcsports.com/nba/news/curry… – 12:55 PM
Stephen Curry describes his relationship with LeBron James as “complex”
nbcsports.com/nba/news/curry… – 12:55 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ Steph Curry says he has a ‘complex’ relationship with Lakers’ LeBron James
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 5:27 PM
Warriors’ Steph Curry says he has a ‘complex’ relationship with Lakers’ LeBron James
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 5:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Leaders since 2000:
PTS — LeBron James
REB — Dwight Howard
AST — Chris Paul
STL — Chris Paul
BLK — Dwight Howard
FGM — LeBron James
3PM — Steph Curry
FTM — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/uEiAc40qJC – 4:14 PM
Leaders since 2000:
PTS — LeBron James
REB — Dwight Howard
AST — Chris Paul
STL — Chris Paul
BLK — Dwight Howard
FGM — LeBron James
3PM — Steph Curry
FTM — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/uEiAc40qJC – 4:14 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James attends Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut
sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 9:04 AM
LeBron James attends Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut
sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 9:04 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James must remember Lionel Messi much faster after witnessing that performance 😅🗣️
pic.twitter.com/7EmAU9Yssc – 2:15 AM
LeBron James must remember Lionel Messi much faster after witnessing that performance 😅🗣️
pic.twitter.com/7EmAU9Yssc – 2:15 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James greets Lionel Messi in Miami ⭐️🥰
📸 @NBA h/t @LakersFanaticos pic.twitter.com/BYiqlPJkYZ – 1:39 AM
LeBron James greets Lionel Messi in Miami ⭐️🥰
📸 @NBA h/t @LakersFanaticos pic.twitter.com/BYiqlPJkYZ – 1:39 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Celebs so far spotted at the Messi debut:
LeBron James
Serena Williams
David Beckham
Kim Kardashian
Marc Anthony
Sergio Aguero – 9:49 PM
Celebs so far spotted at the Messi debut:
LeBron James
Serena Williams
David Beckham
Kim Kardashian
Marc Anthony
Sergio Aguero – 9:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
GOATS hanging out: Watch LeBron hug Messi before Miami debut
nbcsports.com/nba/news/goats… – 8:47 PM
GOATS hanging out: Watch LeBron hug Messi before Miami debut
nbcsports.com/nba/news/goats… – 8:47 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron James here. Jared Dudley here. Kim Kardashian here. Just another soccer game. – 7:49 PM
LeBron James here. Jared Dudley here. Kim Kardashian here. Just another soccer game. – 7:49 PM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Incredibly humbled to finally say…#UnderratedFilm is NOW STREAMING on @AppleFilms !! Let’s gooooooooo!! @a24 @proximitymedia @unanimousmedia pic.twitter.com/6wHPsOpJ9v – 6:15 PM
Incredibly humbled to finally say…#UnderratedFilm is NOW STREAMING on @AppleFilms !! Let’s gooooooooo!! @a24 @proximitymedia @unanimousmedia pic.twitter.com/6wHPsOpJ9v – 6:15 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James is expected to attend Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut on Friday, a source told ESPN. – 5:34 PM
LeBron James is expected to attend Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut on Friday, a source told ESPN. – 5:34 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Hilarious moment in the new Stephen Curry documentary on Apple TV: Steph’s son Canon stomping on sheets of bubble wrap and making it pop while Dad and daughters are trying to study. I had to rewind and play it again. – 5:18 PM
Hilarious moment in the new Stephen Curry documentary on Apple TV: Steph’s son Canon stomping on sheets of bubble wrap and making it pop while Dad and daughters are trying to study. I had to rewind and play it again. – 5:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 50/50/100% splits:
217 — Steve Nash
191 — Reggie Miller
180 — Dirk Nowitzki
168 — Steph Curry
167 — Ray Allen
Nobody else has more than 150. pic.twitter.com/sCflrp13xy – 4:28 PM
Most games with 50/50/100% splits:
217 — Steve Nash
191 — Reggie Miller
180 — Dirk Nowitzki
168 — Steph Curry
167 — Ray Allen
Nobody else has more than 150. pic.twitter.com/sCflrp13xy – 4:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry in 14 seasons:
— 25/5/7
— 48/43/91%
— 9x All-Star
— 9x All-NBA
— 2x MVP
— 1st unanimous MVP
— WCF MVP
— FMVP
— 2x Scoring Champ
— NBA Top 75
— 1st in 3-pointers
Top __ guard all-time. pic.twitter.com/4n16gV2QD3 – 2:43 PM
Steph Curry in 14 seasons:
— 25/5/7
— 48/43/91%
— 9x All-Star
— 9x All-NBA
— 2x MVP
— 1st unanimous MVP
— WCF MVP
— FMVP
— 2x Scoring Champ
— NBA Top 75
— 1st in 3-pointers
Top __ guard all-time. pic.twitter.com/4n16gV2QD3 – 2:43 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
New Steph Curry documentary shows that even he can be viewed as ‘Underrated’
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4705226/2023/0… – 12:14 PM
New Steph Curry documentary shows that even he can be viewed as ‘Underrated’
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4705226/2023/0… – 12:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest win% over the last 10 seasons (minimum 500 games):
.736 — Steph Curry
.734 — Klay Thompson
.731 — Kawhi Leonard
.729 — Andre Iguodala
.714 — Kevin Durant
.703 — Danny Green
.700 — Chris Paul
.686 — Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/SAoZs0FFrq – 11:31 AM
Highest win% over the last 10 seasons (minimum 500 games):
.736 — Steph Curry
.734 — Klay Thompson
.731 — Kawhi Leonard
.729 — Andre Iguodala
.714 — Kevin Durant
.703 — Danny Green
.700 — Chris Paul
.686 — Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/SAoZs0FFrq – 11:31 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Players with four straight top-three MVP finishes ever:
Bill Russell (58-65)
Oscar Robertson (62-66)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (70-74)
Larry Bird (81-88)
Magic Johnson (83-91)
Michael Jordan (87-93)
Tim Duncan (01-04)
Kobe Bryant (07-10)
LeBron James (09-16)
James Harden (17-20) pic.twitter.com/jSQtgM6xsI – 10:54 AM
Players with four straight top-three MVP finishes ever:
Bill Russell (58-65)
Oscar Robertson (62-66)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (70-74)
Larry Bird (81-88)
Magic Johnson (83-91)
Michael Jordan (87-93)
Tim Duncan (01-04)
Kobe Bryant (07-10)
LeBron James (09-16)
James Harden (17-20) pic.twitter.com/jSQtgM6xsI – 10:54 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
NBA leaders in average points generated per game (PPG + points created off assists) last season:
1. Luka Doncic = 53.9
T2. Damian Lillard = 51.1
T2. Trae Young = 51.1
4. Nikola Jokic = 49.0
5. James Harden = 48.6
6. Tyrese Haliburton = 48.1
T7. LeBron James = 46.5
T7. Ja Morant… pic.twitter.com/CZliYgnJ0P – 9:40 AM
NBA leaders in average points generated per game (PPG + points created off assists) last season:
1. Luka Doncic = 53.9
T2. Damian Lillard = 51.1
T2. Trae Young = 51.1
4. Nikola Jokic = 49.0
5. James Harden = 48.6
6. Tyrese Haliburton = 48.1
T7. LeBron James = 46.5
T7. Ja Morant… pic.twitter.com/CZliYgnJ0P – 9:40 AM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Sat down with Golden State’s Steph Curry and Davidson coach Bob McKillop to discus the new Curry documentary “Underrated” and his days before superstardom.
usatoday.com/story/sports/n… pic.twitter.com/I5otOOtyOU – 9:36 AM
Sat down with Golden State’s Steph Curry and Davidson coach Bob McKillop to discus the new Curry documentary “Underrated” and his days before superstardom.
usatoday.com/story/sports/n… pic.twitter.com/I5otOOtyOU – 9:36 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The more Stephen Curry wins, the harder it gets to sell him as an underdog. But “Underrated ” explores how early doubts fueled a “healthy insecurity” that led him to become an all-time great. “I hope I never lose it,” Curry said of his mindset this week. wapo.st/44G2RU8 – 7:45 AM
The more Stephen Curry wins, the harder it gets to sell him as an underdog. But “Underrated ” explores how early doubts fueled a “healthy insecurity” that led him to become an all-time great. “I hope I never lose it,” Curry said of his mindset this week. wapo.st/44G2RU8 – 7:45 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MONEY PER GAME AS A LAKER
Kobe Bryant: $209,602
LeBron James: $616,716
LUOL DENG: $1,132,352
All-time rankings here:
hoopshype.com/lists/highest-… – 8:54 PM
MONEY PER GAME AS A LAKER
Kobe Bryant: $209,602
LeBron James: $616,716
LUOL DENG: $1,132,352
All-time rankings here:
hoopshype.com/lists/highest-… – 8:54 PM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
I want to make sure everyone gets a chance to watch #UnderratedFilm, so I’m giving everybody a two month free trial for Apple TV+. Visit apple.co/StephenUnderra…
to get the offer.
@AppleFilms @a24 @proximitymedia @unanimousmedia @petenicks pic.twitter.com/pkBAI91FRn – 6:01 PM
I want to make sure everyone gets a chance to watch #UnderratedFilm, so I’m giving everybody a two month free trial for Apple TV+. Visit apple.co/StephenUnderra…
to get the offer.
@AppleFilms @a24 @proximitymedia @unanimousmedia @petenicks pic.twitter.com/pkBAI91FRn – 6:01 PM
More on this storyline
Lionel Messi’s message to LeBron James after Friday’s meeting: “Thanks a lot brother!!! It was really nice to see you 🤝😃” #Lakers #InterMiamiCF -via Twitter / July 23, 2023
NBACentral: Paul Pierce explains why he’s better than Dwyane Wade “Put Shaq on my team, put LeBron and Bosh with me. I’m not going to win one?” (via #ItIsWhatItIs / h/t @LeBatardShow ) -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / July 22, 2023
Clutch Points: “It’s complex… He’s a great dude, great friend, great competitor. It’s amazing to go back and look at where it all started.” Stephen Curry describes his continuously evolving relationship with LeBron James 🗣️ (via @robinlundberg) pic.twitter.com/7U0tnS9425 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 22, 2023
From there, Curry said the two developed a layered relationship with each other. “It’s complex, because you go from me playing in the tournament, him coming to watch to me coming in as a young rookie in the league and he giving me advice on how to get through some of the early struggles I was going to go through as a player, to the four finals appearances in a row,” Curry said. -via Sports Illustrated / July 22, 2023
For all the competitive moments with James, Curry maintains that they are friends, and it all goes back to that March Madness game against Wisconsin in 2008. “He’s a great dude, great friend, great competitor,” Curry said. “It’s amazing to go back to look at where it all started, in Ford Field and a Sweet Sixteen game.” -via Sports Illustrated / July 22, 2023
Main Rumors, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry, Tim Duncan, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers