Austin Reaves on LeBron James: 'His best thing is he comes to work every day happy'

Austin Reaves: He [LeBron James] acts like a damn kid. He acts like he’s like 18. You know, I never really see him in a bad mood. Always joking, laughing, having a good time. For someone that you put on a pedestal because he’s done what he’s done, for him to just be so personable, right? Yeah, you can talk to him about anything. You can have a good conversation with him, you could joke around. Like I said, his best thing is he comes to work every day happy.
Source: YouTube
Source: YouTube
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Episode 6 of “A King’s Reign,” our pod covering LeBron James’ 20 NBA seasons, details his return to Cleveland, the improbable 2016 title, & the rivalry between LBJ & Steph. With @ByJasonLloyd, @joevardon, @ThompsonScribe & @itszenakeita, in @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 9:00 AM
Episode 6 of “A King’s Reign,” our pod covering LeBron James’ 20 NBA seasons, details his return to Cleveland, the improbable 2016 title, & the rivalry between LBJ & Steph. With @ByJasonLloyd, @joevardon, @ThompsonScribe & @itszenakeita, in @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 9:00 AM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
I love NBA offseason headlines. So @StephenCurry30 didn’t put LeBron on his-time Lakers list? Well duh… LeBron has been a Laker for 5 minutes and that franchise has legends who spent their careers there. Go figure. – 3:20 PM
I love NBA offseason headlines. So @StephenCurry30 didn’t put LeBron on his-time Lakers list? Well duh… LeBron has been a Laker for 5 minutes and that franchise has legends who spent their careers there. Go figure. – 3:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
If it hadn’t been Lakers, Austin Reaves said Rockets, Spurs were interested
nbcsports.com/nba/news/if-it… – 2:40 PM
If it hadn’t been Lakers, Austin Reaves said Rockets, Spurs were interested
nbcsports.com/nba/news/if-it… – 2:40 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Only LeBron James could make Lionel Messi speak English 😅👀 pic.twitter.com/enrNDLMey7 – 12:59 PM
Only LeBron James could make Lionel Messi speak English 😅👀 pic.twitter.com/enrNDLMey7 – 12:59 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Stephen Curry describes his relationship with LeBron James as “complex”
nbcsports.com/nba/news/curry… – 12:55 PM
Stephen Curry describes his relationship with LeBron James as “complex”
nbcsports.com/nba/news/curry… – 12:55 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ Steph Curry says he has a ‘complex’ relationship with Lakers’ LeBron James
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 5:27 PM
Warriors’ Steph Curry says he has a ‘complex’ relationship with Lakers’ LeBron James
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 5:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Leaders since 2000:
PTS — LeBron James
REB — Dwight Howard
AST — Chris Paul
STL — Chris Paul
BLK — Dwight Howard
FGM — LeBron James
3PM — Steph Curry
FTM — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/uEiAc40qJC – 4:14 PM
Leaders since 2000:
PTS — LeBron James
REB — Dwight Howard
AST — Chris Paul
STL — Chris Paul
BLK — Dwight Howard
FGM — LeBron James
3PM — Steph Curry
FTM — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/uEiAc40qJC – 4:14 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Austin Reaves says he thought about signing an offer sheet with the Rockets before they signed Fred VanVleet.
(via @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/7m05nc09Lp – 10:00 AM
Austin Reaves says he thought about signing an offer sheet with the Rockets before they signed Fred VanVleet.
(via @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/7m05nc09Lp – 10:00 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James attends Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut
sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 9:04 AM
LeBron James attends Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut
sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 9:04 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James must remember Lionel Messi much faster after witnessing that performance 😅🗣️
pic.twitter.com/7EmAU9Yssc – 2:15 AM
LeBron James must remember Lionel Messi much faster after witnessing that performance 😅🗣️
pic.twitter.com/7EmAU9Yssc – 2:15 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James greets Lionel Messi in Miami ⭐️🥰
📸 @NBA h/t @LakersFanaticos pic.twitter.com/BYiqlPJkYZ – 1:39 AM
LeBron James greets Lionel Messi in Miami ⭐️🥰
📸 @NBA h/t @LakersFanaticos pic.twitter.com/BYiqlPJkYZ – 1:39 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Celebs so far spotted at the Messi debut:
LeBron James
Serena Williams
David Beckham
Kim Kardashian
Marc Anthony
Sergio Aguero – 9:49 PM
Celebs so far spotted at the Messi debut:
LeBron James
Serena Williams
David Beckham
Kim Kardashian
Marc Anthony
Sergio Aguero – 9:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
GOATS hanging out: Watch LeBron hug Messi before Miami debut
nbcsports.com/nba/news/goats… – 8:47 PM
GOATS hanging out: Watch LeBron hug Messi before Miami debut
nbcsports.com/nba/news/goats… – 8:47 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron James here. Jared Dudley here. Kim Kardashian here. Just another soccer game. – 7:49 PM
LeBron James here. Jared Dudley here. Kim Kardashian here. Just another soccer game. – 7:49 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, on YouTube! Austin Reaves appears on “All The Smoke,” plus we get a scouting report on Taurean Prince from @bbeecken (@lockedontwolves). @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=VPwkE1… – 5:41 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, on YouTube! Austin Reaves appears on “All The Smoke,” plus we get a scouting report on Taurean Prince from @bbeecken (@lockedontwolves). @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=VPwkE1… – 5:41 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James is expected to attend Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut on Friday, a source told ESPN. – 5:34 PM
LeBron James is expected to attend Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut on Friday, a source told ESPN. – 5:34 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Players with four straight top-three MVP finishes ever:
Bill Russell (58-65)
Oscar Robertson (62-66)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (70-74)
Larry Bird (81-88)
Magic Johnson (83-91)
Michael Jordan (87-93)
Tim Duncan (01-04)
Kobe Bryant (07-10)
LeBron James (09-16)
James Harden (17-20) pic.twitter.com/jSQtgM6xsI – 10:54 AM
Players with four straight top-three MVP finishes ever:
Bill Russell (58-65)
Oscar Robertson (62-66)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (70-74)
Larry Bird (81-88)
Magic Johnson (83-91)
Michael Jordan (87-93)
Tim Duncan (01-04)
Kobe Bryant (07-10)
LeBron James (09-16)
James Harden (17-20) pic.twitter.com/jSQtgM6xsI – 10:54 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
NBA leaders in average points generated per game (PPG + points created off assists) last season:
1. Luka Doncic = 53.9
T2. Damian Lillard = 51.1
T2. Trae Young = 51.1
4. Nikola Jokic = 49.0
5. James Harden = 48.6
6. Tyrese Haliburton = 48.1
T7. LeBron James = 46.5
T7. Ja Morant… pic.twitter.com/CZliYgnJ0P – 9:40 AM
NBA leaders in average points generated per game (PPG + points created off assists) last season:
1. Luka Doncic = 53.9
T2. Damian Lillard = 51.1
T2. Trae Young = 51.1
4. Nikola Jokic = 49.0
5. James Harden = 48.6
6. Tyrese Haliburton = 48.1
T7. LeBron James = 46.5
T7. Ja Morant… pic.twitter.com/CZliYgnJ0P – 9:40 AM
More on this storyline
NBA Central: Stephen Curry’s all-time starting 5: PG – Magic Johnson. SG – Michael Jordan. SF – Kobe Bryant. PF – Tim Duncan. C – Shaquille O’Neal (Via @BuzzFeedCeleb ) pic.twitter.com/tkehhrbsQa -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / July 23, 2023
Lionel Messi’s message to LeBron James after Friday’s meeting: “Thanks a lot brother!!! It was really nice to see you 🤝😃” #Lakers #InterMiamiCF -via Twitter / July 23, 2023
NBACentral: Paul Pierce explains why he’s better than Dwyane Wade “Put Shaq on my team, put LeBron and Bosh with me. I’m not going to win one?” (via #ItIsWhatItIs / h/t @LeBatardShow ) -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / July 22, 2023
Austin Reaves on free agency: I really wanted to be in L.A. the whole time, there was a couple situations that were close but like I said, I really wanted to be in L.A. It feels like home to me so that’s really where I wanted to be. …. Houston, before Fred VanVleet signed there, and San Antonio [were two teams that were possibilities]. -via YouTube / July 22, 2023
Austin Reaves on Russell Westbrook: “Yeah, he’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had as a person, you know, you can’t get much better. I got COVID in December of my rookie year in Minnesota, and I was stuck there for like seven days. It was rough, but, you know, he reached out like three or four times, asked me if I needed anything, offered to send me stuff, whatever I needed. So as a person, you know, you couldn’t get better.” “And same as a teammate, he was always empowering everybody to really be better and do better. And one more thing, like you said, he gets a bad rap, and I don’t really understand why.” -via YouTube / July 22, 2023
Gilbert Arenas: @kingjames can y’all drug test @austinreaves12 PLS…this man didn’t say (IVERSON) but roy and the only person we call roy is (Roy fucking gatorade drinking on the bench ass HIBBERT) 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 don’t confuse him with 🗣️B-ROY Mr natural aka Mr smooth, Mr7 #MrROY 💯 Austin next outburst like that and u will be traded to the sister team (clippers) 😇😂💯 -via Instagram / July 22, 2023