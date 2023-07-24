Bogdan Bogdanovic, Aleksej Pokusevski headline Serbia's preliminary list for the World Cup

Christos Tsaltas: The Serbian national team preparation squad for the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup. In: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Filip Petrusev, Nikola Jovic, Aleksej Pokusevski Out: Nikola Jokic, Vasilije Micic, Nikola Kalinic, Milos Teodosic. #kss #FIBAWC
Source: Twitter @Tsaltas46
Source: Twitter @Tsaltas46
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
OFFICIAL: Nikola Jokic out of the #FIBAWC
Micic out too, Bogdan Bogdanovic returns as captain
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1532… – 11:26 AM
OFFICIAL: Nikola Jokic out of the #FIBAWC
Micic out too, Bogdan Bogdanovic returns as captain
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1532… – 11:26 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Serbian national team preparation squad for the upcoming 2023 FIBA Wolrd Cup.
In: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Filip Petrusev, Nikola Jovic, Aleksej Pokusevski
Out: Nikola Jokic, Vasilije Micic, Nikola Kalinic, Milos Teodosic.
#kss #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/RhKwuGcNas – 10:24 AM
The Serbian national team preparation squad for the upcoming 2023 FIBA Wolrd Cup.
In: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Filip Petrusev, Nikola Jovic, Aleksej Pokusevski
Out: Nikola Jokic, Vasilije Micic, Nikola Kalinic, Milos Teodosic.
#kss #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/RhKwuGcNas – 10:24 AM
More on this storyline
Kevin Chouinard: Bogdan Bogdanovic was named the captain of Serbia’s national team for the FIBA World Cup this summer. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / July 23, 2023
According to a report by Mozzart Sport, NBA champion Nikola Jokic will not participate in the upcoming FIBA World Cup for the Serbian national team. Svetislav Pesic had a round of talks with Nikola Jokic, Bogdan Bogdanovic also tried to convince the two-time NBA MVP, but in the end, the Denver Nuggets star decided to rest this summer. -via EuroHoops.net / July 23, 2023
The official Serbian NT list will be released on Monday at a press conference attended by coach Svetislav Pesic and the new captain of the team Bogdan Bogdanovic. -via EuroHoops.net / July 23, 2023
“[Aleksej] Pokusevski’s participation is pending permission due to his shoulder injury. He’s been receiving treatment from a specialist in Athens for the past month, and we hope to get the green light for his inclusion,” the 73-year-old underlined. -via BasketNews / July 24, 2023
Finally, the Serbian head coach talked about Oklahoma City Thunder‘s 21-year-old Aleksej Pokusevski. “We are expecting him at the end of this month in Belgrade, his shoulder popped out, and he is currently in the rehabilitation process. He is under a question mark, the agreement is to see him soon in the capital”, Svetislav Pesic added. -via EuroHoops.net / June 13, 2023
Joe Mussatto: Per Thunder: Aleksej Pokuševski sustained a small right humerus fracture during an off-season workout in Oklahoma City yesterday. He will be re-evaluated in approximately four to six weeks. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / June 1, 2023
Main Rumors, FIBA, Serbia, World Cup, Aleksej Pokusevski, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Filip Petrusev, Milos Teodosic, Nikola Jokic, Nikola Jovic, Vasilije Micic, Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers