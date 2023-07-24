Damian Lillard and Pascal Siakam trade talks have only been 'incremental'?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey, momentarily, @AndrewKSchlecht and I are going to go live and talk about the 10 biggest remaining questions in this NBA offseason.
Harden? Lillard? Jaylen? Raptors? Best remaining free agents? Extensions? What are the Thunder doing?
youtube.com/live/4iuXpOMCn… pic.twitter.com/t0TyracAhD – 6:36 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dame and Giannis on Al-Hilal’s contract proposal to Mbappé that would pay him $776M for one season 😅 pic.twitter.com/vf93G96MHC – 6:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Nikola Jovic a keeper or a Heat trade asset for Damian Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/24/ask… – 5:09 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Latest trade speculation: Dame to Al Hilal 😂 pic.twitter.com/MNCXqZV9IZ – 4:22 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
We’ve officially hit that point of summer when it’s dialogue about Harden’s diet and Ben Simmons’ off-season
Need that Dame trade to hit the TL – 2:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Taking questions for this week’s Heat mailbag. Tweet them in or email them to achiang@miamiherald.com.
You get bonus points if the question does not include the name “Damian Lillard.” – 12:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Austin Rivers says star players’ trade demands to specific teams ‘bad for the league.’ He’s talking about Damian Lillard and James Harden.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/austi… – 12:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is Nikola Jovic a keeper or a Heat trade asset for Damian Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/24/ask… – 11:09 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
This did not start with James Harden, or Damian Lillard, or Carmelo Anthony. Stars wanting out is a part of the fabric of the NBA. – 10:04 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ICYMI: Having traveled same Heat path Damian Lillard is pursuing, Gary Payton says, “He will be a great fit here.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/23/hav… – 8:14 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is Nikola Jovic a keeper or a Heat trade asset for Damian Lillard? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/24/ask… Plus: Lillard timing; an Embiid element. – 8:13 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Having traveled same Heat path Damian Lillard is pursuing, Gary Payton says, “He will be a great fit here.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/23/hav… The parallels are striking, with Payton not holding back after his visit with the Big3 at Kaseya Center. – 8:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Having traveled same Heat path Damian Lillard is pursuing, Gary Payton says, “He will be a great fit here.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/23/hav… The parallels are undeniable, from their Oakland roots to family ties, with Payton all in on Lillard earning the right to choose the Heat. – 6:58 PM
More on this storyline
“Dame,” Payton said, “had to make the decision: Do I want to keep doing what I do, or do I want to try to win a championship? And that’s what he wants to do now. It is just time, time for him to make a move to where he wants to go.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / July 24, 2023
Payton, now a coach with the halfcourt Big3 circuit, was back in Miami on Sunday as part of the league’s tour, working the officials at Kaseya Center with the same vigor seen before and during that 2005-06 championship season with the Heat. And, yes, as is the case with Lillard, Payton is all in on Lillard’s desire to relocate to South Florida. “It is the same thing as it is with me,” Payton said after coaching his team Sunday. “Dame’s father grew up with me in Oakland. We all have the same mentality. And I have the same agent as Dame. Dame would be a great fit here. He knows it, and I know it.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / July 24, 2023
“If you were a free agent, then you could choose where you were gonna go… This started with James [Harden] and Ben [Simmons] and all these guys doing this sh*t. It’s bad for the league.” Austin Rivers on Damian Lillard’s trade demand (via ringernba/TT) -via Twitter / July 24, 2023
The talks concerning Pascal Siakam focussed on the second or third picks with Charlotte and Portland were real, if not ever close to yielding a deal. And if Siakam’s camp leaked the distaste for signing an extension to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, it was as much the junior varsity version of Damian Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, trying to get his client to a preferred location as it was about Siakam’s affinity for Toronto — which is very real, by the way. In the modern NBA, that is part of an agent’s job. -via The Athletic / July 18, 2023
You can safely presume that the Dallas Mavericks are rooting for Atlanta to win the trade race for Toronto’s Siakam … and that they’re also hoping such a trade features Hawks center Clint Capela as opposed to a strictly De’Andre Hunter-centric deal. Capela has two seasons left on his current contract valued at nearly $43 million. The Raptors would appear to have little need for a pricey center after re-signing Jakob Poeltl this month to a four-year deal worth $78 million, so a theoretical trade of Siakam to the Hawks that features Capela would open the door for Dallas to join the trade as a third team or pursue a separate deal with Toronto for Capela. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 16, 2023
In an unrelated but undeniably interesting sidebar: I’m told Orlando has been Siakam’s preferred offseason training base for years. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 16, 2023
