Dylan Windler signs two-way deal with Knicks

Adrian Wojnarowki: Free agent G/F Dylan Windler has agreed on a two-way contract with the New York Knicks, agents Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Windler was the 26th overall pick to Cleveland in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Can confirm Knicks & Dylan Windler are in agreement on a two-way contract. @wojespn first. Knicks have three two-way contracts already on the books, meaning they have to release or convert someone. Nathan Knight and Trevor Keels are on one-year deals. Jaylen Martin on a two-year – 3:50 PM
Can confirm Knicks & Dylan Windler are in agreement on a two-way contract. @wojespn first. Knicks have three two-way contracts already on the books, meaning they have to release or convert someone. Nathan Knight and Trevor Keels are on one-year deals. Jaylen Martin on a two-year – 3:50 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent G/F Dylan Windler has agreed on a two-way contract with the New York Knicks, agents Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Windler was the 26th overall pick to Cleveland in the 2019 NBA Draft. – 3:32 PM
Free agent G/F Dylan Windler has agreed on a two-way contract with the New York Knicks, agents Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Windler was the 26th overall pick to Cleveland in the 2019 NBA Draft. – 3:32 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Scotto: The Cleveland Cavaliers did not extend Dylan Windler a qualifying offer, league sources told @hoopshype. Windler will enter the market as an unrestricted free agent. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / June 29, 2023