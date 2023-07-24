Gary Payton on Damian Lillard: 'It is just time, time for him to make a move to where he wants to go'

“Dame,” Payton said, “had to make the decision: Do I want to keep doing what I do, or do I want to try to win a championship? And that’s what he wants to do now. It is just time, time for him to make a move to where he wants to go.”
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Austin Rivers says star players’ trade demands to specific teams ‘bad for the league.’ He’s talking about Damian Lillard and James Harden.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/austi… – 12:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is Nikola Jovic a keeper or a Heat trade asset for Damian Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/24/ask… – 11:09 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
This did not start with James Harden, or Damian Lillard, or Carmelo Anthony. Stars wanting out is a part of the fabric of the NBA. – 10:04 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ICYMI: Having traveled same Heat path Damian Lillard is pursuing, Gary Payton says, “He will be a great fit here.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/23/hav… – 8:14 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is Nikola Jovic a keeper or a Heat trade asset for Damian Lillard? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/24/ask… Plus: Lillard timing; an Embiid element. – 8:13 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Having traveled same Heat path Damian Lillard is pursuing, Gary Payton says, “He will be a great fit here.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/23/hav… The parallels are striking, with Payton not holding back after his visit with the Big3 at Kaseya Center. – 8:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Having traveled same Heat path Damian Lillard is pursuing, Gary Payton says, “He will be a great fit here.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/23/hav… The parallels are undeniable, from their Oakland roots to family ties, with Payton all in on Lillard earning the right to choose the Heat. – 6:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is fairness being factored into the Damian Lillard equation as Heat wait? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/22/ask… – 5:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is fairness being factored into the Damian Lillard equation as Heat wait? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/22/ask… – 12:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is fairness being factored into the Damian Lillard equation as Heat wait? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/22/ask… Plus: A diminished asset? Risky Portland business? – 8:04 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
What would hurt more?
Damian Lillard winning an NBA title with the Miami Heat OR Mario Cristobal winning a national title with the Miami Hurricanes. pic.twitter.com/GuEU2ivCjp – 11:06 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard trade moving slowly; numerous teams seek involvement; where Blazers rank in West; Anfernee Simons’ future: Blazer Focused podcast withh @CraigBirnbach
oregonlive.com/sports/2023/07… – 7:11 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Great to see Joe Cronin standing strong & not blindly giving into a trade demand at the expense of the team’s long-term competitive health. Get the best possible deal wherever it is. Is Dame really not going to report if he isn’t traded to Miami? His image would take a major hit. – 5:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Heat Lillard trade talk all about calling a Blazers bluff? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/21/ask… – 5:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Executive privilege: Elisburg moves up on Heat hierarchy amid the Summer of Lillard. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/21/exe… – 5:14 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Carchia
Happy Casa Brindisi agreed to terms with rookie Nate Laszewski, sources tell @Sportando.
He averaged 13.7ppg and 7.2rpg in his senior year for Notre Dame – 3:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Executive privilege: Elisburg moves up on Heat hierarchy amid the Summer of Lillard. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/21/exe… – 2:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Executive privilege: Andy Elisburg moves up on Heat hierarchy amid the Summer of Lillard. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/21/exe… “First and foremost, as I’ve always said of the CBA, you have to understand two plus two equals five. As long as you understand that, everything becomes simple.” – 12:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is Heat Lillard trade talk all about calling a Blazers bluff? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/21/ask… – 11:53 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New podcast! NBA Summer Trade Watch alongside @ChrisBHaynes on #thisleague UNCUT — focused on three All-Stars — is out NOW. We discuss the where-we-are latest on:
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 James Harden
🏀 Pascal Siakam
FULL EPISODE HERE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 11:25 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports Miami frustrated with pace of Damian Lillard trade talks
nbcsports.com/nba/news/repor… – 10:43 AM
More on this storyline
Payton, now a coach with the halfcourt Big3 circuit, was back in Miami on Sunday as part of the league’s tour, working the officials at Kaseya Center with the same vigor seen before and during that 2005-06 championship season with the Heat. And, yes, as is the case with Lillard, Payton is all in on Lillard’s desire to relocate to South Florida. “It is the same thing as it is with me,” Payton said after coaching his team Sunday. “Dame’s father grew up with me in Oakland. We all have the same mentality. And I have the same agent as Dame. Dame would be a great fit here. He knows it, and I know it.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / July 24, 2023
“If you were a free agent, then you could choose where you were gonna go… This started with James [Harden] and Ben [Simmons] and all these guys doing this sh*t. It’s bad for the league.” Austin Rivers on Damian Lillard’s trade demand (via ringernba/TT) -via Twitter / July 24, 2023
And, yes, as is the case with Lillard, Payton is all in on Lillard’s desire to relocate to South Florida. “It is the same thing as it is with me,” Payton said after coaching his team Sunday. “Dame’s father grew up with me in Oakland. We all have the same mentality. And I have the same agent as Dame. Dame would be a great fit here. He knows it, and I know it.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / July 23, 2023
“Dame wants to play for Pat. I think it’s a good move for him,” Payton said. “Why not go ahead and let him be successful? And I think it’ll change the whole dynamic if he comes here to Miami. He’ll have more help with Butler. He’ll have another superstar to go with him, and he’ll have a hard-working basketball team.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / July 23, 2023