Grant Williams: 'The one person that talks trash to me always, for some reason, is Devin Booker'

The 24-year-old Williams recently admitted that Booker is someone who always talks trash to him whenever they face each other. While he’s not sure about the reason why, he isn’t someone to back down as well. With that said, Williams is looking forward to adding more to the rivalry between the Mavs and Suns and making it more intense. “The one person that talks trash to me always, for some reason, is Devin Booker. Book always talks trash, and I remember if you look back at that Phoenix game during the regular season, it was in Phoenix, if you look at clips of it, from the start I’m talking. Because he said something after I hit a 3, and from then on it lit something in me. I was doing ‘Too Small,’ ‘Rock the Baby’ stuff like that, I think I scored 14 or 17 that game, maybe more, but I remember talking trash the entire game to Book. For some reason, he always likes to jaw and chirp,” Williams explained on JJ Redick’s The Old Man & The Three podcast, via Dallas Morning News.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
OFFICIAL: Bayern welcomes back Devin Booker #EuroLeague
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Brad Townsend @townbrad
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Grant Williams on Luka Doncic: “Whenever you are open, he is going to find you” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 3:12 AM
Grant Williams on Luka Doncic: “Whenever you are open, he is going to find you” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 3:12 AM
Shams Charania: Suns’ overall rotation will consist of multiple ball-handlers able to initiate offense, including Beal, Goodwin, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, free-agent acquisition Eric Gordon and two-way guard Saben Lee. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 16, 2023
Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker and Studio B Smiles have combined to increase their donation to $500,000 to support Special Olympics Arizona by providing free dental care to local athletes in need. Dr. John Badolato, known as Dr. B. of Studio B Smiles, is the official team dentist of the Suns. “Giving back to the community is key,” said Booker in a news release. “Playing a part in building confidence in these athletes has been a rewarding experience. It’s been amazing partnering with Dr. B. and I’m so proud that we’re increasing our goal.” -via Arizona Republic / July 16, 2023
Late Thursday night, Durant joined Booker on Instagram Live, in which they shared a wholesome moment. Booker asked where Durant was, and he told the 26-year-old he could check his location. Booker then asked Durant if they could go to Europe later this month. “We got to coordinate that, brother,” Durant said. “We have to coordinate that, brother. We have to.” Booker asked Durant if he was “straight” (doing well) and Durant responded that he loved Booker. “I appreciate that, slim (perhaps in reference to Durant’s nickname, “The Slim Reaper),” Booker said. “I’m going to hit you offline, but we still online.” Durant, smiling, responded: “Yes, sir. I love you boy.” -via Clutch Points / July 14, 2023
Clutch Points: “If they say something first, I’m always one to respond… I’m not like the Pat Bevs and those guys in the world who are jawing 20 seconds of the possession out of 24.” Grant Williams on his approach to trash-talking. (via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/wV1bYpciHi -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 22, 2023
Clutch Points: “The thing is about Luka… back when he was rookie, he was dunking on people. Nowadays, he’s showing just regular old slow step layups and you’re like, ‘Come on, bro.’ … Versus Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] he’s working for the buckets… you feel like you’re making him work a… pic.twitter.com/Af6aB7uPZt -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 21, 2023