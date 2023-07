James Jones on trading Cam Payne: He was part of a team that played differently

Two deals in particular, Josh Okogie, non-bind, and trading Cameron Payne with the trade exception of $6.5 million to cut down on the luxury tax bill. What was the importance of those two deals? “Just balancing versatility, and I’m not just talking about from a player skill set and roster construction perspective, but it just gives us options. It gives us options from a roster perspective. It also gives us options going forward. JO is someone who had a tremendous impact on our team last year in a specific role that we think can grow and Cam was someone who had an impact on our team, but he was part of a team that was a different team that played differently Source: Arizona Republic