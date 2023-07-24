James Jones on trading Cam Payne: He was part of a team that played differently

Two deals in particular, Josh Okogie, non-bind, and trading Cameron Payne with the trade exception of $6.5 million to cut down on the luxury tax bill. What was the importance of those two deals? “Just balancing versatility, and I’m not just talking about from a player skill set and roster construction perspective, but it just gives us options. It gives us options from a roster perspective. It also gives us options going forward. JO is someone who had a tremendous impact on our team last year in a specific role that we think can grow and Cam was someone who had an impact on our team, but he was part of a team that was a different team that played differently.
Source: Arizona Republic
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s not all on his shoulders, it’s not just him.”
Phoenix Suns GM James Jones on Devin Booker.
“It’s more the collective will lead us, but Devin, Kevin and Brad have to play exceptionally well for us to reach our goals.” #Suns
Full story here: tinyurl.com/yf8mt4bt pic.twitter.com/7ysYsPEQjv – 12:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
On vacation.
Still working.
‘8 out of 10’: Phoenix Suns GM James Jones happy with execution of free agency game plan (w/video) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
In Part 2 of @azcentral Q&A with Phoenix Suns GM James Jones, he said Deandre Ayton, who turns 25 years old today, is “one of the top 6 centers in the NBA.”
Agree or disagree?
Story incoming later. #Suns – 8:36 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s an 18 and 10 player and if you were to ask the game’s greatest players how easy it is to do that, they’ll tell you it’s extremely difficult, but even that bar isn’t high enough for him and others.” James Jones on Deandre Ayton #Suns
Full story here: tinyurl.com/5n8c93vy pic.twitter.com/kQIFAYP7Pf – 4:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
On vacation.
Still working.
#Suns GM James Jones talks Deandre Ayton in Part 1 of Q&A with @azcentral azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 12:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet: Cam Payne trade is officially official. James Jones statement: “During his tenure with the Suns, Cam brought infectious energy and joy to our team. We appreciate him for everything he did for this organization and community. We wish Cam nothing but great success going forward” pic.twitter.com/lbljxDPprv -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / July 18, 2023
Paul Garcia: With Payne now on the roster, the Spurs have $2.9 mil in cap space with Barlow, Jones, and Mamu’s cap hold. If they don’t have any immediate plans to use the $9.9 mil in space that can open up, then we may see Jones and Mamu sign their deals -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / July 17, 2023
Duane Rankin: The #Suns are getting a protected 2nd round pick from the Spurs in return on the Cameron Payne trade, sources inform @azcentral. This includes a $6.5M trade exception. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / July 16, 2023