Jared Butler signs two-way contract with Wizards

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G Jared Butler has agreed on a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Butler has played with Utah and Oklahoma City in his first two NBA seasons.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Regarding Jared Butler to Washington, OKC has two available two-way slots. Would consider Lindy Waters III a strong candidate to fill one of them.
Waters was promoted from a two-way last season but didn’t have his option picked up. He’s eligible to rejoin OKC on a two-way. – 5:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Joe Mussatto: Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Williams, Tre Mann, JRE, Ousmane Dieng and Jared Butler are out today for the Thunder. Mann (small avulsion fracture in right middle finger) will miss the rest of summer league. He’s expected to return to basketball activities in two weeks. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / July 11, 2023
