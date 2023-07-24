Jaylen Nowell on Mavericks' radar

Darren Wolfson on Jaylen Nowell: No, he’s not coming back to the Wolves. There’s a mutual understanding that, “Hey, time for Jaylen to move on.” But here’s a new team in on Jalen Noel: the Dallas Mavericks. They need to create some roster flexibility, they are looking into doing some stuff is the word and it may not come to fruition. But Jaylen Nowell is on Dallas’ radar. The Noel camp is still also awaiting finality on the Damian Lillard situation.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Top remaining free agents by BORD$:
1. P.J. Washington (R)
2. Christian Wood
3. Kelly Oubre
4. Hamidou Diallo
5. Derrick Jones, Jr.
6. Javonte Green
7. Jaylen Nowell
8. Terence Davis
9. Will Barton
10. Justise Winslow
theathletic.com/4590137/2023/0… – 12:41 PM
Josh Lewenberg: An up & down Summer League, but speaking to people in the Raps front office about Nowell, they haven’t been this excited about an undrafted player since VanVleet. Some obvious similarities (path to NBA/size) but like FVV at that stage, his feel for the game is well beyond his yrs -via Twitter @JLew1050 / July 15, 2023
The Minnesota Timberwolves are open to sign-and-trade possibilities with guard Jaylen Nowell, league sources told HoopsHype. Nowell, who turns 24 on July 9th, averaged a career-high 10.8 points in 19.3 minutes per game for Minnesota last season. -via HoopsHype / June 29, 2023