Jaylen Nowell on Mavericks' radar

Darren Wolfson on Jaylen Nowell: No, he’s not coming back to the Wolves. There’s a mutual understanding that, “Hey, time for Jaylen to move on.” But here’s a new team in on Jalen Noel: the Dallas Mavericks. They need to create some roster flexibility, they are looking into doing some stuff is the word and it may not come to fruition. But Jaylen Nowell is on Dallas’ radar. The Noel camp is still also awaiting finality on the Damian Lillard situation.Source: Spotify