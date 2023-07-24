Knicks plan to release Trevor Keels

Fred Katz: The Knicks plan to waive Trevor Keels to make room for Dylan Windler, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA. Knicks drafted Keels in the second round last summer. They retain his G League rights for the upcoming season.
Source: Twitter @FredKatz
Source: Twitter @FredKatz
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
More on this storyline
Fred Katz: Can confirm Knicks & Dylan Windler are in agreement on a two-way contract. @wojespn first. Knicks have three two-way contracts already on the books, meaning they have to release or convert someone. Nathan Knight and Trevor Keels are on one-year deals. Jaylen Martin on a two-year -via Twitter @FredKatz / July 24, 2023
Keith Smith: Trevor Keels has re-signed with the New York Knicks on a two-way contract, a league source told @spotrac . -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / July 19, 2023
Fred Katz: Trevor Keels’ two-way contract with the Knicks is a one-year deal, league source says. @KeithSmithNBA first to report the contract. -via Twitter @FredKatz / July 19, 2023