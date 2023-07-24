Kyle Anderson to play for China?

Global Times: #Breaking: China Basketball Association (CBA) confirmed on Monday that #NBA basketaballer Kyle Anderson, or known by his Chinese name Li Kai’er, has received Chinese nationality. Kyle Anderson’s Great-Grandpa is a Chinese national from Shenzhen.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kyle Anderson is expected to play for China #FIBAWC
4:16 AM
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1532… – 4:16 AM
Kyle Anderson on his Weibo: “Hello, fans in China. This is Li Kaier. I’m so happy to announce that I would be representing China in the World Cup.” “(I’m) Really proud and honored to wear the Team China jersey.” #NBA #Timberwolves @el_baloncesto @hoopnut @AIIThingsWolves -via Twitter / July 24, 2023
Darren Wolfson: Nice to spend a few minutes this morning w/ Wolves coach Chris Finch in Eagan. The Wolves do a great job with their camps. Jimmy Butler jersey day 😂 Finch noted that Kyle Anderson is doing great after eye surgery, is back in the gym. Finch spent time w/ Ant last week in Atlanta. -via Twitter @DWolfsonKSTP / June 12, 2023
Darren Wolfson: Just had a nice chat with #Timberwolves and #Lynx owner Glen Taylor. He told me that Wolves forward Kyle Anderson underwent eye surgery today and all went well. But man, underplayed storyline once the season ended. His eye was pretty messed up. -via Twitter @DWolfsonKSTP / May 17, 2023