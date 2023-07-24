Serbian national team head coach on Nikola Jokic: He's physically and mentally exhausted

The absence of NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic undoubtedly captured the most attention. “With [Nikola] Jokic, we had several conversations, and I must say they were some of the best conversations I’ve had with players who couldn’t make it to the roster,” Serbian national team head coach Pesic said. “He’s physically and mentally exhausted, not feeling ready to take responsibility at the moment.”
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Aleksej Pokusevski is on the Serbian FIBA World Cup team.
OKC teammate Vasilije Micic will not join the Serbian squad (nor will Nikola Jokic) as he focuses on his transition to the Thunder this summer.
Poku will play alongside Bogdan Bogdanović, Nikola Jović and Filip Petrusev. pic.twitter.com/cgFyI5TStx – 1:09 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Svetislav Pesic explained why Nikola Jokic, Vasilije Micic, Nikola Kalinic, Vladimir Lucic, and Luka Mitrovic will miss FIBA World Cup 2023 ⚠️
Serbian NT coach also revealed three more players who are questionable for the upcoming event:
basketnews.com/news-192493-pe… – 11:44 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
OFFICIAL: Nikola Jokic out of the #FIBAWC
Micic out too, Bogdan Bogdanovic returns as captain
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1532… – 11:26 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Nikola Jokic will not play in the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup with Serbia. – 10:48 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nikola Jokic to reportedly miss FIBA World Cup 2023 sportando.basketball/en/nikola-joki… – 9:03 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic reportedly will not be part of the 🇷🇸 Serbian national basketball team at the upcoming World Cup 👀 pic.twitter.com/Vo2uHk5Pnm – 8:26 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Jokic reportedly to skip FIBA World Cup eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1532… – 8:15 AM
Christos Tsaltas: The Serbian national team preparation squad for the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup. In: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Filip Petrusev, Nikola Jovic, Aleksej Pokusevski Out: Nikola Jokic, Vasilije Micic, Nikola Kalinic, Milos Teodosic. #kss #FIBAWC -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / July 24, 2023
According to a report by Mozzart Sport, NBA champion Nikola Jokic will not participate in the upcoming FIBA World Cup for the Serbian national team. Svetislav Pesic had a round of talks with Nikola Jokic, Bogdan Bogdanovic also tried to convince the two-time NBA MVP, but in the end, the Denver Nuggets star decided to rest this summer. -via EuroHoops.net / July 23, 2023
BasketNews: Serbia faces roster uncertainty ahead of FIBA World Cup 2023, with questions surrounding Nikola Jokic and Vasilije Micic 😳 pic.twitter.com/2WkAUXylOM -via Twitter @BasketNews_com / July 23, 2023