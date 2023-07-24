Suns still interested in TJ McConnell

The Suns remain interested in trading for Indiana’s T.J. McConnell, league sources say.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
New York, Phoenix, and Indiana had exploratory discussions on a three-team trade where Cameron Payne would’ve joined the Knicks, TJ McConnell would’ve joined the Suns, and Evan Fournier and draft pick compensation would’ve gone to the Pacers, league sources told HoopsHype. There were also variations of the talks, which involved Jordan Nwora, HoopsHype has learned. Had the trade come to fruition, New York would’ve created a traded player exception of over $19 million. However, talks have since stalled. -via HoopsHype / July 15, 2023
Phoenix has continued to explore trade scenarios regarding reserve guard Cam Payne, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and Indiana point guard TJ McConnell has been one player on the Suns’ radar. There was some talk around Summer League about a developing multi-team trade discussion. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 13, 2023
T.J. McConnell, the Pacers guard who started off as a Liverpool supporter but is now just a Premier League supporter at large, said he sees it as a way to get a little buzz going during the long season. He loves it when small clubs make runs deep into a tournament, whether it be the FA Cup or Champions League, and something like that in the NBA could happen if a team with a bad record makes a deep run. He said his favorite moment in a European tournament was Barcelona’s 2017 comeback against PSG from a four-goal deficit in the Champions League, and it’s not impossible that the NBA’s in-season tournament could bring some chaos too. “It’s gonna be really good for our league,” McConnell said. “Seasons can — not necessarily drag on — but adding an in-season tournament there just to like reinvigorate fan interest and give something that the players are playing for, another competitive type of environment, I think it’s going to be really good.” -via The Athletic / May 11, 2023