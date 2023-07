Suns still interested in TJ McConnell

T.J. McConnell, the Pacers guard who started off as a Liverpool supporter but is now just a Premier League supporter at large, said he sees it as a way to get a little buzz going during the long season. He loves it when small clubs make runs deep into a tournament, whether it be the FA Cup or Champions League, and something like that in the NBA could happen if a team with a bad record makes a deep run. He said his favorite moment in a European tournament was Barcelona’s 2017 comeback against PSG from a four-goal deficit in the Champions League, and it’s not impossible that the NBA’s in-season tournament could bring some chaos too. “It’s gonna be really good for our league,” McConnell said. “Seasons can — not necessarily drag on — but adding an in-season tournament there just to like reinvigorate fan interest and give something that the players are playing for, another competitive type of environment, I think it’s going to be really good.” -via The Athletic / May 11, 2023