Anthony Edwards on why he wants to play the Warriors: 'Because Draymond [Green] talks so much trash'

Anthony Edwards on why he wants to play the Warriors: 'Because Draymond [Green] talks so much trash'

Main Rumors

Anthony Edwards on why he wants to play the Warriors: 'Because Draymond [Green] talks so much trash'

July 25, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I want to play the Warriors [in the playoffs]. … Because Draymond talks so much trash.”
Anthony Edwards is on a mission to beat Draymond and the Warriors 😅👀
pic.twitter.com/Ej7qwc2F9e7:37 PM

More on this storyline

Tim Bontemps: Anthony Edwards, at a presser for his maximum contract extension here in Las Vegas, said he has one goal to accomplish under his new contract: winning. As for this summer, Edwards said he wanted to take part in Team USA as an opportunity to take his game to the next level. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / July 11, 2023
Jon Krawczynski: Outside the Wolves hotel in Vegas pic.twitter.com/dCBD94VJv5 -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / July 8, 2023
What are the next steps for Ant? Finch: How do you manipulate the game with the ball in your hands. How do you read the defense. How do you understand this is what the defense is going to do to me? How do I best use it to our advantage? Maybe slowing down a little bit, processing a little bit earlier in the possession. Then I think he also has to learn how to close games better. He’s always going to be able to get to his step-back three, but is that the best shot for the best situation? Probably not. Mixing up how you attack and close in games. -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / July 8, 2023

Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home