Anthony Edwards on why he wants to play the Warriors: 'Because Draymond [Green] talks so much trash'

In a recent interview with HEIR, Anthony Edwards revealed that his ideal matchup in the playoffs would be the Warriors simply because he desires to be the one to silence Green. “I want to play the Warriors [in the playoffs]. Wherever they at, I want to get to them,” Edwards said. When asked about the reason behind his fixation with facing Golden State in the postseason, the former Georgia Bulldogs star simply responded “Because Draymond [Green] talks so much trash.”
Source: Rexwell Villas @ Clutch Points
Source: Rexwell Villas @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I want to play the Warriors [in the playoffs]. … Because Draymond talks so much trash.”
Anthony Edwards is on a mission to beat Draymond and the Warriors 😅👀
pic.twitter.com/Ej7qwc2F9e – 7:37 PM
“I want to play the Warriors [in the playoffs]. … Because Draymond talks so much trash.”
Anthony Edwards is on a mission to beat Draymond and the Warriors 😅👀
pic.twitter.com/Ej7qwc2F9e – 7:37 PM
More on this storyline
Tim Bontemps: Anthony Edwards, at a presser for his maximum contract extension here in Las Vegas, said he has one goal to accomplish under his new contract: winning. As for this summer, Edwards said he wanted to take part in Team USA as an opportunity to take his game to the next level. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / July 11, 2023
Jon Krawczynski: Outside the Wolves hotel in Vegas pic.twitter.com/dCBD94VJv5 -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / July 8, 2023
What are the next steps for Ant? Finch: How do you manipulate the game with the ball in your hands. How do you read the defense. How do you understand this is what the defense is going to do to me? How do I best use it to our advantage? Maybe slowing down a little bit, processing a little bit earlier in the possession. Then I think he also has to learn how to close games better. He’s always going to be able to get to his step-back three, but is that the best shot for the best situation? Probably not. Mixing up how you attack and close in games. -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / July 8, 2023