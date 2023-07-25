Bronny James taken to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest

Shams Charania: USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU.
USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0 – 10:30 AM
According to ESPN’s NBA guru Briand Windhorst, LeBron has now put more stock into having the opportunity to play alongside Bronny than on winning his fifth championship: “I honestly believe that LeBron cares more about playing with Bronny than he would about getting another ring,” Windhorst said. -via Clutch Points / June 30, 2023
Clutch Points: “Can’t wait to prove y’all wrong.” Bronny James dropped this on his IG story 😳 (📸: bronny/IG) pic.twitter.com/Y3Hve4gqkr -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 28, 2023
Clutch Points: “Wellllll ATL shawty the #JamesGang will be pulling up!” LeBron James on Instagram after Bronny James landed with the Atlanta Hawks in a recent 2024 mock draft 🤣 (via @KingJames / IG) pic.twitter.com/2YPiEHoNhL -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 27, 2023