Celtics, Jaylen Brown agree on richest contract extension in NBA history

Marc J. Spears: Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have agreed on a five-year supermax extension worth up to $304 million, the richest contract in NBA history, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown 🤝 Boston Celtics
Five more years
celticswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/25/jay… – 12:06 PM
Jaylen Brown 🤝 Boston Celtics
Five more years
celticswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/25/jay… – 12:06 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
What Jaylen Brown’s extension means for the Celtics:
nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-cel… – 12:04 PM
What Jaylen Brown’s extension means for the Celtics:
nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-cel… – 12:04 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jaylen Brown: $741,000 per regular-season game over the life of his supermax.
Or $260 for every second of game action. – 12:00 PM
Jaylen Brown: $741,000 per regular-season game over the life of his supermax.
Or $260 for every second of game action. – 12:00 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Jaylen Brown has his supermax deal. What exactly does that mean for the Celtics in the present and the future when it comes to building out the roster with signings and trades? A look at what’s changing in the wake of the deal masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:59 AM
New: Jaylen Brown has his supermax deal. What exactly does that mean for the Celtics in the present and the future when it comes to building out the roster with signings and trades? A look at what’s changing in the wake of the deal masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:59 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Boston Celtics 2024-25 payroll
Jaylen Brown: $50M
Jayson Tatum: $34.8M
Kristaps Porzingis: $29.3M
Malcolm Brogdon: $22.5M
Derrick White: $19.6M
Robert Williams III: $12.4M
Al Horford: $9.5M
Their 7 highest-paid players alone will put them over the tax.
capsheets.com/boston-celtics… – 11:53 AM
Boston Celtics 2024-25 payroll
Jaylen Brown: $50M
Jayson Tatum: $34.8M
Kristaps Porzingis: $29.3M
Malcolm Brogdon: $22.5M
Derrick White: $19.6M
Robert Williams III: $12.4M
Al Horford: $9.5M
Their 7 highest-paid players alone will put them over the tax.
capsheets.com/boston-celtics… – 11:53 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, when healthy, have basically guaranteed the Celtics a spot in the Eastern Conference finals every year since 2020. They were minutes from taking a 3-1 lead in the 2022 Finals. They are 25 and 26 years old. You pay them. End of story. – 11:53 AM
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, when healthy, have basically guaranteed the Celtics a spot in the Eastern Conference finals every year since 2020. They were minutes from taking a 3-1 lead in the 2022 Finals. They are 25 and 26 years old. You pay them. End of story. – 11:53 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Jaylen Brown’s annual salary:
2024-2025: $52.3 million
2025-2026: $56.6 million
2026-2027: $60.7 million
2027-2028: $64.9 million
2028-2029: $69.1 million
even the Saudis said, “damn bro” – 11:46 AM
Jaylen Brown’s annual salary:
2024-2025: $52.3 million
2025-2026: $56.6 million
2026-2027: $60.7 million
2027-2028: $64.9 million
2028-2029: $69.1 million
even the Saudis said, “damn bro” – 11:46 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Well, I think that Jaylen Brown deal ends any hope of Jamal Murray signing an extension. He will probably wait and try to make All-NBA to become eligible for a bigger deal. – 11:38 AM
Well, I think that Jaylen Brown deal ends any hope of Jamal Murray signing an extension. He will probably wait and try to make All-NBA to become eligible for a bigger deal. – 11:38 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
New story on Jaylen Brown and the Celtics agreeing to the biggest deal in NBA history, fully guaranteed.
Read on @TheAthleticNBA w/ @ByJayKing: theathletic.com/4719060/2023/0… – 11:37 AM
New story on Jaylen Brown and the Celtics agreeing to the biggest deal in NBA history, fully guaranteed.
Read on @TheAthleticNBA w/ @ByJayKing: theathletic.com/4719060/2023/0… – 11:37 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I’m told Jaylen Brown’s contract has no player option and it’s fully guaranteed so there are no incentives. There is a trade kicker – 11:37 AM
I’m told Jaylen Brown’s contract has no player option and it’s fully guaranteed so there are no incentives. There is a trade kicker – 11:37 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
LIVE Garden Report: Jaylen Brown Signs Extension with Celtics twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:35 AM
LIVE Garden Report: Jaylen Brown Signs Extension with Celtics twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:35 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
A historic deal, more than $50M per season
Jaylen Brown gets $304M supermax extension from Boston
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 11:33 AM
A historic deal, more than $50M per season
Jaylen Brown gets $304M supermax extension from Boston
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 11:33 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jaylen Brown Signs Richest Contract in NBA History with Boston Celtics sportando.basketball/en/jaylen-brow… – 11:27 AM
Jaylen Brown Signs Richest Contract in NBA History with Boston Celtics sportando.basketball/en/jaylen-brow… – 11:27 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jaylen Brown was No. 2 in our 2024 free agent rankings.
hoopshype.com/lists/2024-nba… – 11:25 AM
Jaylen Brown was No. 2 in our 2024 free agent rankings.
hoopshype.com/lists/2024-nba… – 11:25 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Here’s what Boston could be on the hook for if the salary cap jumps 10% over the next 2 seasons:
Jaylen Brown $304M (starts in 24-25)
Jayson Tatum $338M (starts in 25-26) – 11:24 AM
Here’s what Boston could be on the hook for if the salary cap jumps 10% over the next 2 seasons:
Jaylen Brown $304M (starts in 24-25)
Jayson Tatum $338M (starts in 25-26) – 11:24 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Can confirm Jaylen Brown has agreed to a $304 million supermax extension with the Celtics. Deal is fully guaranteed. – 11:21 AM
Can confirm Jaylen Brown has agreed to a $304 million supermax extension with the Celtics. Deal is fully guaranteed. – 11:21 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think Boston signing Jaylen Brown for the supermax was absolutely the correct move. They have a real chance to win it all right now.
That said, the gulf between max and non-max players is widening. On his current deal, Brown will make twice as much per year as Dejounte Murray. – 11:19 AM
I think Boston signing Jaylen Brown for the supermax was absolutely the correct move. They have a real chance to win it all right now.
That said, the gulf between max and non-max players is widening. On his current deal, Brown will make twice as much per year as Dejounte Murray. – 11:19 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Can confirm Jaylen Brown has agreed to a five-year $304 million max contract. Largest in league history. Jayson Tatum is up for his max next year. #Celtics. – 11:16 AM
Can confirm Jaylen Brown has agreed to a five-year $304 million max contract. Largest in league history. Jayson Tatum is up for his max next year. #Celtics. – 11:16 AM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Seeing news break that Bronny James went into cardiac arrest but is stable followed immediately by news that Jaylen Brown signed an absurdly large contract is a reminder everyone’s just a cog in this machine that never stops. No breaks. – 11:16 AM
Seeing news break that Bronny James went into cardiac arrest but is stable followed immediately by news that Jaylen Brown signed an absurdly large contract is a reminder everyone’s just a cog in this machine that never stops. No breaks. – 11:16 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Imagine what Jaylen Brown would’ve gotten if he didn’t collapse against Miami. – 11:15 AM
Imagine what Jaylen Brown would’ve gotten if he didn’t collapse against Miami. – 11:15 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jaylen Brown contract extension: Celtics star signs $304M supermax for richest deal in NBA history, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/jayle… – 11:15 AM
Jaylen Brown contract extension: Celtics star signs $304M supermax for richest deal in NBA history, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/jayle… – 11:15 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Looks like the Celtics and Jaylen Brown found some good common ground on this deal after a few weeks of negotiating. No player option in the fifth year for Brown but he gets the trade kicker per @ShamsCharania – 11:15 AM
Looks like the Celtics and Jaylen Brown found some good common ground on this deal after a few weeks of negotiating. No player option in the fifth year for Brown but he gets the trade kicker per @ShamsCharania – 11:15 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Celtics star Jaylen Brown gets richest deal in NBA history. More in @espn es.pn/475kpKL – 11:14 AM
Celtics star Jaylen Brown gets richest deal in NBA history. More in @espn es.pn/475kpKL – 11:14 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics & Brown settled on trade kicker, NO player option, full super max. Think all sides generally got what they’re looking for in this.
Jaylen Brown can’t be traded for 1 year. – 11:12 AM
#Celtics & Brown settled on trade kicker, NO player option, full super max. Think all sides generally got what they’re looking for in this.
Jaylen Brown can’t be traded for 1 year. – 11:12 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The Jaylen Brown extension is the richest contract in NBA history, surpassing the $276M super max extension that Nikola Jokic signed last July. – 11:11 AM
The Jaylen Brown extension is the richest contract in NBA history, surpassing the $276M super max extension that Nikola Jokic signed last July. – 11:11 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Breaking: Jaylen Brown and the Celtics have agreed to the biggest contract in NBA history masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:11 AM
Breaking: Jaylen Brown and the Celtics have agreed to the biggest contract in NBA history masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:11 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics have agreed to a five-year, $304M supermax extension, per @ShamsCharania.
It is the richest deal in NBA history 💰 pic.twitter.com/sPXGmKA7B7 – 11:10 AM
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics have agreed to a five-year, $304M supermax extension, per @ShamsCharania.
It is the richest deal in NBA history 💰 pic.twitter.com/sPXGmKA7B7 – 11:10 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
IMO, Jaylen Brown is a Top 25’ish player in the NBA. But the Celtics had little choice with this one.
Basically had to pay Brown, see what happens this season with Porzingis addition, and then could still move Brown in a year if they don’t fare well this season. – 11:09 AM
IMO, Jaylen Brown is a Top 25’ish player in the NBA. But the Celtics had little choice with this one.
Basically had to pay Brown, see what happens this season with Porzingis addition, and then could still move Brown in a year if they don’t fare well this season. – 11:09 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
BREAKING: Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension with the franchise, per sources. This is the richest deal in NBA history, negotiated by agent Jason Glushon.
Fully guaranteed, with a trade kicker. No player option. pic.twitter.com/MQ6NKILY8Q – 11:04 AM
BREAKING: Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension with the franchise, per sources. This is the richest deal in NBA history, negotiated by agent Jason Glushon.
Fully guaranteed, with a trade kicker. No player option. pic.twitter.com/MQ6NKILY8Q – 11:04 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have agreed on a five-year supermax extension worth up to $304 million, the richest contract in NBA history, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/oYmD6XDy9D – 11:04 AM
Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have agreed on a five-year supermax extension worth up to $304 million, the richest contract in NBA history, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/oYmD6XDy9D – 11:04 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! GAME THEORY w/ @AndrewKSchlecht!
10 Biggest Questions Remaining in 2023 NBA Offseason!
-Lillard, Harden Trades?
-Rookie Extensions? Star Extensions? Jaylen Brown Extension?
-Best Free Agents left?
-What does OKC do with its roster?
-More!
youtube.com/live/4iuXpOMCn… pic.twitter.com/0g5vVV8Ffa – 8:52 AM
Hello! GAME THEORY w/ @AndrewKSchlecht!
10 Biggest Questions Remaining in 2023 NBA Offseason!
-Lillard, Harden Trades?
-Rookie Extensions? Star Extensions? Jaylen Brown Extension?
-Best Free Agents left?
-What does OKC do with its roster?
-More!
youtube.com/live/4iuXpOMCn… pic.twitter.com/0g5vVV8Ffa – 8:52 AM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Should BOS, LAC & LAL make sure these players make the 35% club in 24/25?
– Jaylen Brown
– Kawhi Leonard
– Paul George
– LeBron James
– Anthony Davis
This season only 5 players are in that club:
· Steph Curry
· Kevin Durant
· Joel Embiid
· Nikola Jokic
· LeBron James – 5:20 PM
Should BOS, LAC & LAL make sure these players make the 35% club in 24/25?
– Jaylen Brown
– Kawhi Leonard
– Paul George
– LeBron James
– Anthony Davis
This season only 5 players are in that club:
· Steph Curry
· Kevin Durant
· Joel Embiid
· Nikola Jokic
· LeBron James – 5:20 PM
More on this storyline
Yossi Gozlan: The Boston Celtics are set to operate over the second apron next season. No more mid-level exception, signing buyout players, among other things. They’ll essentially be limited to increasing payroll and adding to the roster by re-signing players, minimum players, and the draft. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / July 25, 2023
Bobby Marks: Here is the breakdown on the Jaylen Brown super max extension in Boston: 2024-2025 $52,368,085 2025-2026 $56,557,532 2026-2027 $60,746,979 2027-2028 $64,936,425 2028-2029 $69,125,872 Total $303,734,893 -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / July 25, 2023
Bobby Marks: The projected extension is based on a $149M salary cap in 2024-25. The final number will be determined next June. Brown is ineligible to be traded for a year. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / July 25, 2023