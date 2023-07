Clint Capela on the trade block

You can safely presume that the Dallas Mavericks are rooting for Atlanta to win the trade race for Toronto’s Siakam … and that they’re also hoping such a trade features Hawks center Clint Capela as opposed to a strictly De’Andre Hunter-centric deal. Capela has two seasons left on his current contract valued at nearly $43 million. The Raptors would appear to have little need for a pricey center after re-signing Jakob Poeltl this month to a four-year deal worth $78 million, so a theoretical trade of Siakam to the Hawks that features Capela would open the door for Dallas to join the trade as a third team or pursue a separate deal with Toronto for Capela . -via marcstein.substack.com / July 16, 2023