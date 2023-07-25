Dillon Brooks shot selection led to Grizzlies departure?

“I think the reasons the Grizzlies were ready to move on from him are misunderstood,” said Tim MacMahon on The Lowe Post. “The nonsense was kind of like at a point where culturally it was time. That was not the primary reason. The primary reason the Grizzlies were trying to replace Dillon Brooks for a full two years, repeatedly going after players that would have replaced him in the trade market, and he probably would have been sent out, was because of the shot selection issue. Dillon did not want to be a fourth or fifth offensive weapon.”
Source: RealGM
Source: RealGM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets offseason in a nutshell:
In:
Two 2nd round picks (via LAC)
Rights to Alpha Kaba
Amen Thompson
Cam Whitmore
Fred VanVleet
Dillon Brooks
Jock Landale
Jeff Green
Aaron Holiday
Out:
Two 1st round picks (#4 and #20)
Five 2nd round picks
KJ Martin
TyTy Washington
Usman Garuba… – 3:33 PM
To my knowledge, the Dallas Mavericks were said to be seriously in the mix for Brooks’ services. Milwaukee was also keeping close tabs on the situation on the off chance Khris Middleton took his talents elsewhere. -via The Athletic / July 17, 2023
Josh Lewenberg: Canada Basketball announces an 18-man training camp roster ahead of this summer’s FIBA World Cup. With the exception of Birch, the roster features the entire “summer core”, which includes SGA, Murray, Barrett, Brooks, Dort, Olynyk, Joseph, Powell, etc. Camp opens in Toronto Aug 1 pic.twitter.com/YtySxlZAAD -via Twitter @JLew1050 / July 13, 2023