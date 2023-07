James Harden weighs in on Damian Lillard situation

Harden recently gave an interview with USA Today Sports and the former league MVP was asked to share his thoughts on Lillard’s current predicament with the Blazers. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar got brutally honest in his response with what could be considered a very telling take: “I see both sides because I went through it,” Harden said. “… I wouldn’t want an organization to send someone somewhere where they wouldn’t [want to] be… But then you don’t want to give that player away for nothing. So I get both sides. It’s just finding a balance to meet in the middle and hopefully, both sides can come to an agreement.”Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points