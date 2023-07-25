James Harden weighs in on Damian Lillard situation

Harden recently gave an interview with USA Today Sports and the former league MVP was asked to share his thoughts on Lillard’s current predicament with the Blazers. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar got brutally honest in his response with what could be considered a very telling take: “I see both sides because I went through it,” Harden said. “… I wouldn’t want an organization to send someone somewhere where they wouldn’t [want to] be… But then you don’t want to give that player away for nothing. So I get both sides. It’s just finding a balance to meet in the middle and hopefully, both sides can come to an agreement.”
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! GAME THEORY w/ @AndrewKSchlecht!
10 Biggest Questions Remaining in 2023 NBA Offseason!
-Lillard, Harden Trades?
-Rookie Extensions? Star Extensions? Jaylen Brown Extension?
-Best Free Agents left?
-What does OKC do with its roster?
-More!
youtube.com/live/4iuXpOMCn… pic.twitter.com/0g5vVV8Ffa – 8:52 AM
Hello! GAME THEORY w/ @AndrewKSchlecht!
10 Biggest Questions Remaining in 2023 NBA Offseason!
-Lillard, Harden Trades?
-Rookie Extensions? Star Extensions? Jaylen Brown Extension?
-Best Free Agents left?
-What does OKC do with its roster?
-More!
youtube.com/live/4iuXpOMCn… pic.twitter.com/0g5vVV8Ffa – 8:52 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will James Harden get traded to the Los Angeles Clippers?
@LawMurrayTheNU talks with @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 about the possibility. #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/YHGvNCAAGh – 8:07 PM
Will James Harden get traded to the Los Angeles Clippers?
@LawMurrayTheNU talks with @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 about the possibility. #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/YHGvNCAAGh – 8:07 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey, momentarily, @AndrewKSchlecht and I are going to go live and talk about the 10 biggest remaining questions in this NBA offseason.
Harden? Lillard? Jaylen? Raptors? Best remaining free agents? Extensions? What are the Thunder doing?
youtube.com/live/4iuXpOMCn… pic.twitter.com/t0TyracAhD – 6:36 PM
Hey, momentarily, @AndrewKSchlecht and I are going to go live and talk about the 10 biggest remaining questions in this NBA offseason.
Harden? Lillard? Jaylen? Raptors? Best remaining free agents? Extensions? What are the Thunder doing?
youtube.com/live/4iuXpOMCn… pic.twitter.com/t0TyracAhD – 6:36 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dame and Giannis on Al-Hilal’s contract proposal to Mbappé that would pay him $776M for one season 😅 pic.twitter.com/vf93G96MHC – 6:29 PM
Dame and Giannis on Al-Hilal’s contract proposal to Mbappé that would pay him $776M for one season 😅 pic.twitter.com/vf93G96MHC – 6:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Nikola Jovic a keeper or a Heat trade asset for Damian Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/24/ask… – 5:09 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Nikola Jovic a keeper or a Heat trade asset for Damian Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/24/ask… – 5:09 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Latest trade speculation: Dame to Al Hilal 😂 pic.twitter.com/MNCXqZV9IZ – 4:22 PM
Latest trade speculation: Dame to Al Hilal 😂 pic.twitter.com/MNCXqZV9IZ – 4:22 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
We’ve officially hit that point of summer when it’s dialogue about Harden’s diet and Ben Simmons’ off-season
Need that Dame trade to hit the TL – 2:31 PM
We’ve officially hit that point of summer when it’s dialogue about Harden’s diet and Ben Simmons’ off-season
Need that Dame trade to hit the TL – 2:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Taking questions for this week’s Heat mailbag. Tweet them in or email them to achiang@miamiherald.com.
You get bonus points if the question does not include the name “Damian Lillard.” – 12:36 PM
Taking questions for this week’s Heat mailbag. Tweet them in or email them to achiang@miamiherald.com.
You get bonus points if the question does not include the name “Damian Lillard.” – 12:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Austin Rivers says star players’ trade demands to specific teams ‘bad for the league.’ He’s talking about Damian Lillard and James Harden.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/austi… – 12:10 PM
Austin Rivers says star players’ trade demands to specific teams ‘bad for the league.’ He’s talking about Damian Lillard and James Harden.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/austi… – 12:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is Nikola Jovic a keeper or a Heat trade asset for Damian Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/24/ask… – 11:09 AM
ASK IRA: Is Nikola Jovic a keeper or a Heat trade asset for Damian Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/24/ask… – 11:09 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
This did not start with James Harden, or Damian Lillard, or Carmelo Anthony. Stars wanting out is a part of the fabric of the NBA. – 10:04 AM
This did not start with James Harden, or Damian Lillard, or Carmelo Anthony. Stars wanting out is a part of the fabric of the NBA. – 10:04 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: Dissecting the Harden situation w/ @Herring_NBA, 5 Most Intriguing new team/player fits post-free agency, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/43C9JjK
Apple: apple.co/3OnRha9 – 4:11 PM
New Lowe Post podcast: Dissecting the Harden situation w/ @Herring_NBA, 5 Most Intriguing new team/player fits post-free agency, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/43C9JjK
Apple: apple.co/3OnRha9 – 4:11 PM
More on this storyline
His Twitter bio no longer describes him as an “NBA Player for the Philadelphia 76ers” nor is his location listed as “Philadelphia, PA.” His instagram bio also no longer mentions that he is a member of the Sixers. Harden also posted two cryptic sentences to his Instagram story. “Been comfortable for so long. It’s time to get uncomfortable,” the story post read. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / July 23, 2023
PJ Tucker, Harden’s longtime teammate with the Rockets and Sixers, has come up in trade discussions between the 76ers and Clippers, league sources told HoopsHype. The Clippers covet Tucker’s ability to guard multiple positions and defend the league’s top opposing scorers. Tucker is owed $11 million this upcoming season and has a $11.54 million player option for the 2024-25 season. -via HoopsHype / July 21, 2023