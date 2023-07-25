Jimmy Butler: I am going to pick the Heat to win the championship in 2024

Jimmy Butler said he hoped next year to help the Heat go one better than last month, when, as No 8 seeds, they made it to the NBA Finals before losing 4-1 to the Denver Nuggets. “It was a great season as a whole but we came up short,” Butler said. “We’ll go back to the drawing board and I am going to pick the Heat to win the championship in 2024.”
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons mailbag: What’s Ausar Thompson’s path to the starting lineup? Is Jimmy Butler is realistic outcome for him? freep.com/story/sports/n… – 12:03 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Omer Yurtseven brought his NBA shine in Xanthi last night and shared his knowledge and passion for the game. Yurtseven had a great connection with the fans talking about the Utah Jazz, Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler + more. #TakeNote #NBA
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Omer Yurtseven brought his NBA shine in Xanthi last night and shared his knowledge and passion to the game. Yurtseven had a great connection with the young fans talking about the Jazz, the Heat, Jimmy Butler and more. #TakeNote
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Omer Yutseven said Jimmy Butler was the most competitive guy he has ever played with. He revealed a story that Jimmy Butler took personally a tough shot that he made over him during a practice session at Heat. #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/24VFMbyKWe – 2:29 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
An Ausar Thompson-heavy Pistons mailbag today — what’s his path to the starting lineup? Is Jimmy Butler a realistic ceiling for him?
Six-time NBA All-Star Butler was in Hong Kong to conclude an 11-day China tour in his capacity as an ambassador for the sportswear brand of Chinese former gymnast turned entrepreneur Li Ning. Over 100 fans waited for more than three hours to see him in scorching heat at his first port of call, the brand’s flagship store in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui district. Butler, who had stopped in cities including Beijing, Xian and Chongqing before landing in Hong Kong the previous day, waved and blew kisses as fans chanted “MVP” at him -via SCMP / July 25, 2023
Christos Tsaltas: Omer Yurtseven: “Jimmy Butler. He was the toughest player to play 1-on-1 against him. He’s very fast, very skilled and it was pretty rough for me.” #HeatCulture #NBA -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / July 24, 2023