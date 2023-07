Jimmy Butler: I am going to pick the Heat to win the championship in 2024

Six-time NBA All-Star Butler was in Hong Kong to conclude an 11-day China tour in his capacity as an ambassador for the sportswear brand of Chinese former gymnast turned entrepreneur Li Ning. Over 100 fans waited for more than three hours to see him in scorching heat at his first port of call, the brand’s flagship store in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui district. Butler, who had stopped in cities including Beijing, Xian and Chongqing before landing in Hong Kong the previous day, waved and blew kisses as fans chanted “MVP” at him -via SCMP / July 25, 2023