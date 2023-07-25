Paul Reed on Sixers matching offer sheet: 'I was real surprised'

Paul Reed on if he thought the Sixers were going to match the offer sheet “I didn’t know what was gonna happen to be honest. I was a restricted free agent so they had an opportunity to match. Then I seen they signed Trez (Montrezl Harrell) and (Mo) Bamba, my agent was like, it’s probably not likely that they match, but when they matched, I was real surprised.”
Source: Ky Carlin @ Sixers Wire
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Paul Reed ‘ecstatic’ Sixers matched Jazz’s $23.5 million offer sheet, but ‘same mentality still applies’ inquirer.com/sixers/paul-re… via @phillyinquirer – 7:47 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Paul Reed reveals that Nick Nurse and the #Sixers have plans for him sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-w… via @SixersWire – 3:16 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Paul Reed on James Harden: ‘I hope he comes back’ inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 2:59 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Story here on the latest Sixers coaching news.
Includes Paul Reed highlighting Coby Karl’s impact in April, what Karl appreciated about the challenges of G League coaching.
nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nba/philadelph… – 2:32 PM
Story here on the latest Sixers coaching news.
Includes Paul Reed highlighting Coby Karl’s impact in April, what Karl appreciated about the challenges of G League coaching.
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
“James Harden, that’s like my big brother. One of the coolest vets I know. I hope he comes back, but I understand business is business…”
Paul Reed gives his thoughts on the James Harden situation #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/25/pau… via @SixersWire – 12:38 PM
“James Harden, that’s like my big brother. One of the coolest vets I know. I hope he comes back, but I understand business is business…”
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Paul Reed aka @Bball_paul is literally in the building. pic.twitter.com/PDB8u5mcJK – 11:00 AM
More on this storyline
Paul Reed: “I’ve talked to him [Nick Nurse] plenty of times and it’s always been kind of the same kind of idea. He talked about molding me into a Pascal Siakam-type player. Somebody who can kind of do it all. Shoot the ball, drive, pass, but right now, it’s all about focusing on my shot mechanics. That’s the start. That’s where it starts at.” -via Sixers Wire / July 25, 2023
Keith Pompey: #Sixers center Paul Reed aka @Bball_paul autographed campers T-shirts at the Jr. 76ers Summer Hoops Tour event at the Boys and Girls Club of Chester. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / July 25, 2023
Reed joined “The John Kincade Show” on 97.5 The Fanatic to give his reaction to returning to the Sixers, his new possible role under new coach Nick Nurse and other topics: Reed on returning to Philadelphia I’m glad they was able to match the offer. … That’s not a place that I had in mind, but business is business. -via Sixers Wire / July 15, 2023