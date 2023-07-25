Tracy McGrady: I heard that LeBron James is going to be the owner of the Las Vegas expansion team

Adam Silver keeps hinting that expansion is coming. Where would you put two new teams? Tracy McGrady: I’ve heard that for the last three years, that it was gonna be an expansion team out here in Las Vegas. I heard that LeBron James is going to be the owner of that. It’s his team. I heard it through league channels.
Source: Howard Beck, Condé Nast @ GQ.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Bronny James, Son of LeBron James, Is Stable After Cardiac Arrest – The New York Times nytimes.com/2023/07/25/spo… – 3:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron’s son Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest during workout Monday, was treated and now is out of the ICU and in stable condition. This is incredibly scary, fortunately there was a medical team on site quickly.
Lenn Robbins @LennRobbins
Keeping a good thought for @KingJames and the entire family. @Lakers @usabasketball – 11:59 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Prayers for him and the James family.
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Are NFL RBs really helpless? Would you blame NBA stars if they joined a Saudi league? Why did Steph leave LeBron off his all-time 5? & more! Guests: @plaxicoburress @realshaunking
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James’ oldest son Bronny James was put into an intensive care unit on Monday 😮
The player suffered a cardiac arrest:
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James’ Son, Bronny, Suffers Cardiac Arrest on Court, Now in Stable Condition sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 10:41 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Episode 7 of “A King’s Reign,” our pod detailing LeBron James’ 20 NBA seasons, features @JuddApatow & Bill Hader breaking down James’ role in the 2015 film “Trainwreck.” Then, our @richarddeitsch on LBJ’s ratings impact over the years. On @AthleticNBAShow: theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 10:30 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Just like Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James is also ready for a move to Saudi Arabia 😅✈️ pic.twitter.com/x5fveX9jGj – 1:33 AM
More on this storyline
NBA Central: James Harden’s all-time starting lineup: PG: LeBron James SG: Kobe Bryant SF: Michael Jordan PF: Tim Duncan C: Shaquille O’Neal (Via @USATODAY ) pic.twitter.com/I92GgIkq3g -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / July 25, 2023
LeBron James: Me headed to Saudi when they call @RichPaul4 & @mavcarter for that 1 year deal! ✌🏾🤷🏾♂️😁 -via Twitter @KingJames / July 24, 2023
Austin Reaves: He [LeBron James] acts like a damn kid. He acts like he’s like 18. You know, I never really see him in a bad mood. Always joking, laughing, having a good time. For someone that you put on a pedestal because he’s done what he’s done, for him to just be so personable, right? Yeah, you can talk to him about anything. You can have a good conversation with him, you could joke around. Like I said, his best thing is he comes to work every day happy. -via YouTube / July 24, 2023
So, related to that, within the last few months we’ve heard both Patrick Beverley and DeMar DeRozan basically say that half of the players in the NBA don’t really love the game. Did you think the same in your time? Tracy McGrady: I agree to that. You have some guys that are talented, and they do it because the money is good. In my era, you used to have guys that make it to the league, and they’ll be shitty for two or three years, but on their contract year? Oh, they’re gonna have their career highs, right? And then they just fall back and they get their money, and then they relax. You don’t love the game if you approach it that way. It’s been going on since I entered the league, and it’s still going on. -via GQ.com / July 25, 2023
And that’s because? Tracy McGrady: It’s more exciting to me. I like college basketball because they play hard. And it’s competitive basketball. I’m not saying the NBA is not competitive, but it’s too much of everybody shooting threes. You’re jacking up and taking terrible basketball shots. I don’t see that on the college level. -via GQ.com / July 25, 2023
You seem a little skeptical. Tracy McGrady: No, I’m just saying the hype is crazy to me. It’s too much, bro. I’ve seen this before. Y’all act like you haven’t seen it. That shit that Bol Bol can do? He’s just not given the real opportunity, like I think he should. That kid is skilled. [Kristaps] Porzingis was highly skilled when he first came out, just like that. And hell, he’s 7-3, too. So I’ve seen it. The hype is just crazy. But I get it. It’s the media, they’re looking for a face for the NBA, and you got to have a new star that you got to build around. -via GQ.com / July 25, 2023