Tracy McGrady on James Harden trade request: 'That makes zero sense to me'

He’s demanded a trade away from the reigning MVP! Tracy McGrady: That makes zero sense to me. Not only that, but I look at all the teammates he’s played with. James has probably played with more Hall of Famers than anybody in the league, and he doesn’t have a ring to show for it. I don’t know what he’s looking for. And maybe there’s some internal bullshit that is going on that we don’t know about. Because it doesn’t make any sense to me to leave the MVP, and the Eastern Conference, where you have a shot to at least play for a championship. It’s got to be something deeper than what you know. Get over it, man.
Source: Howard Beck, Condé Nast @ GQ.com
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Recently sat down w/the legend @Tmac_213 to discuss his Ones Basketball League, James Harden, Dame Lillard, the Suns superteam and much more, for @GQSports:
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Paul Reed on James Harden: ‘I hope he comes back’ inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 2:59 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
“James Harden, that’s like my big brother. One of the coolest vets I know. I hope he comes back, but I understand business is business…”
Paul Reed gives his thoughts on the James Harden situation #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/25/pau… via @SixersWire – 12:38 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
In a new interview, James Harden somehow managed to touch on his own trade rumors while discussing a completely different player. And he sounded….pretty reasonable?
phillyvoice.com/james-harden-t… – 9:45 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! GAME THEORY w/ @AndrewKSchlecht!
10 Biggest Questions Remaining in 2023 NBA Offseason!
-Lillard, Harden Trades?
-Rookie Extensions? Star Extensions? Jaylen Brown Extension?
-Best Free Agents left?
-What does OKC do with its roster?
-More!
youtube.com/live/4iuXpOMCn… pic.twitter.com/0g5vVV8Ffa – 8:52 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will James Harden get traded to the Los Angeles Clippers?
@LawMurrayTheNU talks with @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 about the possibility. #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/YHGvNCAAGh – 8:07 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey, momentarily, @AndrewKSchlecht and I are going to go live and talk about the 10 biggest remaining questions in this NBA offseason.
Harden? Lillard? Jaylen? Raptors? Best remaining free agents? Extensions? What are the Thunder doing?
youtube.com/live/4iuXpOMCn… pic.twitter.com/t0TyracAhD – 6:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Austin Rivers says star players’ trade demands to specific teams ‘bad for the league.’ He’s talking about Damian Lillard and James Harden.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/austi… – 12:10 PM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
This did not start with James Harden, or Damian Lillard, or Carmelo Anthony. Stars wanting out is a part of the fabric of the NBA. – 10:04 AM
NBA Central: James Harden’s all-time starting lineup: PG: LeBron James SG: Kobe Bryant SF: Michael Jordan PF: Tim Duncan C: Shaquille O’Neal (Via @USATODAY ) pic.twitter.com/I92GgIkq3g -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / July 25, 2023
Harden recently gave an interview with USA Today Sports and the former league MVP was asked to share his thoughts on Lillard’s current predicament with the Blazers. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar got brutally honest in his response with what could be considered a very telling take: “I see both sides because I went through it,” Harden said. “… I wouldn’t want an organization to send someone somewhere where they wouldn’t [want to] be… But then you don’t want to give that player away for nothing. So I get both sides. It’s just finding a balance to meet in the middle and hopefully, both sides can come to an agreement.” -via Clutch Points / July 25, 2023
So, related to that, within the last few months we’ve heard both Patrick Beverley and DeMar DeRozan basically say that half of the players in the NBA don’t really love the game. Did you think the same in your time? Tracy McGrady: I agree to that. You have some guys that are talented, and they do it because the money is good. In my era, you used to have guys that make it to the league, and they’ll be shitty for two or three years, but on their contract year? Oh, they’re gonna have their career highs, right? And then they just fall back and they get their money, and then they relax. You don’t love the game if you approach it that way. It’s been going on since I entered the league, and it’s still going on. -via GQ.com / July 25, 2023
And that’s because? Tracy McGrady: It’s more exciting to me. I like college basketball because they play hard. And it’s competitive basketball. I’m not saying the NBA is not competitive, but it’s too much of everybody shooting threes. You’re jacking up and taking terrible basketball shots. I don’t see that on the college level. -via GQ.com / July 25, 2023
You seem a little skeptical. Tracy McGrady: No, I’m just saying the hype is crazy to me. It’s too much, bro. I’ve seen this before. Y’all act like you haven’t seen it. That shit that Bol Bol can do? He’s just not given the real opportunity, like I think he should. That kid is skilled. [Kristaps] Porzingis was highly skilled when he first came out, just like that. And hell, he’s 7-3, too. So I’ve seen it. The hype is just crazy. But I get it. It’s the media, they’re looking for a face for the NBA, and you got to have a new star that you got to build around. -via GQ.com / July 25, 2023
