Zavier Simpson signs with Detroit

Chris Haynes: Free agent guard Zaver Simpson has reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/VBM00pRdNC
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
More on this storyline
Brian Lewis: Zavier Simpson is going to Summer League with the #Pistons, per sources. The former Michigan Wolverine went to Summer League last season with Orlando and played for G League Lakeland. #NBA -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / June 30, 2023