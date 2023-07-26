Ben Simmons "as healthy as he's ever been" since his last year in Philadelphia?

Ben Simmons "as healthy as he's ever been" since his last year in Philadelphia?

Nets Daily: Drumbeat continues! On ESPN, Marc J. Spears and Ramona Shelburne react to Mikal Bridges’ statement on Ben Simmons. Spears quotes source saying Simmons in “final stage of prep for season and is as healthy as he’s ever been since his last year in Philly”
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges on Ben Simmons: “I’ve definitely got faith, man. I think he’s in a good place.” trib.al/tp62gbR2:04 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets: Mikal Bridges dishes on strong relationship with Ben Simmons clutchpoints.com/nets-news-mika…4:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges on what he can do to support Ben Simmons:
“The biggest thing is him being confident enough to fail and know that we’re there for him… Even if you’re struggling, we’re still here for you. You’re still my man, you’re still my brother. I ain’t gonna hate you or none… pic.twitter.com/AtoIWEH9Cv2:54 PM

Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Ben’s my guy. I got big confidence, I got big faith in my boy this year.”
Mikal Bridges stays riding with Ben Simmons 🤝
(via @PodcastPShow)
pic.twitter.com/nk5MxyPMzA2:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most triple-doubles by a rookie since the merger:
12 — Ben Simmons
8 — Luka Doncic
7 — Magic Johnson
4 — Josh Giddey, Jason Kidd pic.twitter.com/u8HGLcunBM1:10 PM

