Ben Simmons "as healthy as he's ever been" since his last year in Philadelphia?

Nets Daily: Drumbeat continues! On ESPN, Marc J. Spears and Ramona Shelburne react to Mikal Bridges’ statement on Ben Simmons. Spears quotes source saying Simmons in “final stage of prep for season and is as healthy as he’s ever been since his last year in Philly”
Source: Twitter @NetsDaily
Source: Twitter @NetsDaily
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges on Ben Simmons: “I’ve definitely got faith, man. I think he’s in a good place.” trib.al/tp62gbR – 2:04 PM
Mikal Bridges on Ben Simmons: “I’ve definitely got faith, man. I think he’s in a good place.” trib.al/tp62gbR – 2:04 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets: Mikal Bridges dishes on strong relationship with Ben Simmons clutchpoints.com/nets-news-mika… – 4:10 PM
Nets: Mikal Bridges dishes on strong relationship with Ben Simmons clutchpoints.com/nets-news-mika… – 4:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges on what he can do to support Ben Simmons:
“The biggest thing is him being confident enough to fail and know that we’re there for him… Even if you’re struggling, we’re still here for you. You’re still my man, you’re still my brother. I ain’t gonna hate you or none… pic.twitter.com/AtoIWEH9Cv – 2:54 PM
Mikal Bridges on what he can do to support Ben Simmons:
“The biggest thing is him being confident enough to fail and know that we’re there for him… Even if you’re struggling, we’re still here for you. You’re still my man, you’re still my brother. I ain’t gonna hate you or none… pic.twitter.com/AtoIWEH9Cv – 2:54 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Ben’s my guy. I got big confidence, I got big faith in my boy this year.”
Mikal Bridges stays riding with Ben Simmons 🤝
(via @PodcastPShow)
pic.twitter.com/nk5MxyPMzA – 2:49 PM
“Ben’s my guy. I got big confidence, I got big faith in my boy this year.”
Mikal Bridges stays riding with Ben Simmons 🤝
(via @PodcastPShow)
pic.twitter.com/nk5MxyPMzA – 2:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most triple-doubles by a rookie since the merger:
12 — Ben Simmons
8 — Luka Doncic
7 — Magic Johnson
4 — Josh Giddey, Jason Kidd pic.twitter.com/u8HGLcunBM – 1:10 PM
Most triple-doubles by a rookie since the merger:
12 — Ben Simmons
8 — Luka Doncic
7 — Magic Johnson
4 — Josh Giddey, Jason Kidd pic.twitter.com/u8HGLcunBM – 1:10 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Puccio: Mikal Bridges talks about building up Ben Simmons on the @PodcastPShow w/ an emphasis on sticking close and supporting one another. “I think that’s the biggest thing — he can be confident enough to fail and know that we’re there for him.” -via Twitter @APOOCH / July 24, 2023
Kristian Winfield: New Nets forward Darius Bazley says he worked out with Cam Johnson in Arizona over the summer. Says he knows Ben Simmons and Mikal Bridges as well. -via Twitter @Krisplashed / July 20, 2023