Bronny James' health improving enough that LeBron James, Savannah 'relieved'

Bronny James is doing well enough after his health scare that his parents are “relieved,” sources with knowledge tell TMZ Sports. LeBron James and wife Savannah put everything on hold Monday after Bronny suffered cardiac arrest while practicing at USC.
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with multiple 30+ PPG seasons:
James Harden
LeBron James
Joel Embiid
Bradley Beal
Steph Curry
Kevin Durant
Who is most likely to join the list next? pic.twitter.com/sJlpTIEvRY – 5:11 PM
Active players with multiple 30+ PPG seasons:
James Harden
LeBron James
Joel Embiid
Bradley Beal
Steph Curry
Kevin Durant
Who is most likely to join the list next? pic.twitter.com/sJlpTIEvRY – 5:11 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
One day later… Draymond Green (+700) has moved ahead of LeBron James (+800) as the favorite to be the first NBA player hit with tech for flopping next season via @betonline_ag.
Other Lakers: DLo (+1400) and AD (+2000)
bit.ly/RyanWardLA pic.twitter.com/SCxCtJw3rf – 4:57 PM
One day later… Draymond Green (+700) has moved ahead of LeBron James (+800) as the favorite to be the first NBA player hit with tech for flopping next season via @betonline_ag.
Other Lakers: DLo (+1400) and AD (+2000)
bit.ly/RyanWardLA pic.twitter.com/SCxCtJw3rf – 4:57 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Excited to also contribute to @Sportskeeda on NBA coverage. My first dispatch: Three cardiologists share perspective on Bronny James’ cardiac arrest & their optimism for his recovery bit.ly/3ObwiWL pic.twitter.com/ObN8nFdUHq – 11:07 AM
Excited to also contribute to @Sportskeeda on NBA coverage. My first dispatch: Three cardiologists share perspective on Bronny James’ cardiac arrest & their optimism for his recovery bit.ly/3ObwiWL pic.twitter.com/ObN8nFdUHq – 11:07 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Damar Hamlin showed love to Bronny James after his cardiac arrest scare ❤️
Hoping for a speedy recovery for Bronny 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hQEsBjubW9 – 10:38 PM
Damar Hamlin showed love to Bronny James after his cardiac arrest scare ❤️
Hoping for a speedy recovery for Bronny 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hQEsBjubW9 – 10:38 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
How common is cardiac arrest in young athletes like Bronny James? We asked Akron experts beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 5:20 PM
How common is cardiac arrest in young athletes like Bronny James? We asked Akron experts beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 5:20 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Many athletes sent heartfelt messages to Bronny James after he suffered a cardiac arrest ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/lfpkrhSjlG – 4:51 PM
Many athletes sent heartfelt messages to Bronny James after he suffered a cardiac arrest ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/lfpkrhSjlG – 4:51 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Bronny James, Son of LeBron James, Is Stable After Cardiac Arrest – The New York Times nytimes.com/2023/07/25/spo… – 3:31 PM
Bronny James, Son of LeBron James, Is Stable After Cardiac Arrest – The New York Times nytimes.com/2023/07/25/spo… – 3:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brunson, and NBA world reacts to Bronny James cardiac arrest news
nbcsports.com/nba/news/tatum… – 3:06 PM
Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brunson, and NBA world reacts to Bronny James cardiac arrest news
nbcsports.com/nba/news/tatum… – 3:06 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Almost every high-profile tweet about Bronny James on this wretched site has replies with blatant lies underneath it.
Way before 2020, sudden cardiac death was the most common cause of death among athletes, per the NIH. And if people ask for specifics, here you go: pic.twitter.com/5STmqgZBCQ – 2:06 PM
Almost every high-profile tweet about Bronny James on this wretched site has replies with blatant lies underneath it.
Way before 2020, sudden cardiac death was the most common cause of death among athletes, per the NIH. And if people ask for specifics, here you go: pic.twitter.com/5STmqgZBCQ – 2:06 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Hank Gathers, Myocarditis, Cardiac, Vaccine, and Len Bias are all trending in the wake of the Bronny James news.
That might be enough Twitter for the week, honestly. – 1:33 PM
Hank Gathers, Myocarditis, Cardiac, Vaccine, and Len Bias are all trending in the wake of the Bronny James news.
That might be enough Twitter for the week, honestly. – 1:33 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs star Donovan Mitchell expresses support for Bronny James after cardiac arrest
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/07/c… – 12:37 PM
#Cavs star Donovan Mitchell expresses support for Bronny James after cardiac arrest
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/07/c… – 12:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron’s son Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest during workout Monday, was treated and now is out of the ICU and in stable condition. This is incredibly scary, fortunately there was a medical team on site quickly.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:01 PM
LeBron’s son Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest during workout Monday, was treated and now is out of the ICU and in stable condition. This is incredibly scary, fortunately there was a medical team on site quickly.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:01 PM
Lenn Robbins @LennRobbins
Keeping a good thought for @KingJames and the entire family. @Lakers @usabasketball – 11:59 AM
Keeping a good thought for @KingJames and the entire family. @Lakers @usabasketball – 11:59 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Prayers for him and the James family.
Bronny James, Son of LeBron James, Is Stable After Cardiac Arrest nytimes.com/2023/07/25/spo… – 11:56 AM
Prayers for him and the James family.
Bronny James, Son of LeBron James, Is Stable After Cardiac Arrest nytimes.com/2023/07/25/spo… – 11:56 AM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Seeing news break that Bronny James went into cardiac arrest but is stable followed immediately by news that Jaylen Brown signed an absurdly large contract is a reminder everyone’s just a cog in this machine that never stops. No breaks. – 11:16 AM
Seeing news break that Bronny James went into cardiac arrest but is stable followed immediately by news that Jaylen Brown signed an absurdly large contract is a reminder everyone’s just a cog in this machine that never stops. No breaks. – 11:16 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Bronny James collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at USC. He is in stable condition now and no longer in the ICU. thesportingtribune.com/bronny-james-s… – 11:07 AM
Bronny James collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at USC. He is in stable condition now and no longer in the ICU. thesportingtribune.com/bronny-james-s… – 11:07 AM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Prayers up for Bronny James & the entire James family! 🙏🏽🙏🏼 – 11:06 AM
Prayers up for Bronny James & the entire James family! 🙏🏽🙏🏼 – 11:06 AM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Are NFL RBs really helpless? Would you blame NBA stars if they joined a Saudi league? Why did Steph leave LeBron off his all-time 5? & more! Guests: @plaxicoburress @realshaunking
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:52 AM
Are NFL RBs really helpless? Would you blame NBA stars if they joined a Saudi league? Why did Steph leave LeBron off his all-time 5? & more! Guests: @plaxicoburress @realshaunking
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:52 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James’ oldest son Bronny James was put into an intensive care unit on Monday 😮
The player suffered a cardiac arrest:
basketnews.com/news-192527-br… – 10:48 AM
LeBron James’ oldest son Bronny James was put into an intensive care unit on Monday 😮
The player suffered a cardiac arrest:
basketnews.com/news-192527-br… – 10:48 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
🙏🏻 for Bronny and the James family: Report: Bronny James suffers cardiac emergency at workout on USC campus beaconjournal.com/story/sports/n… via @beaconjournal – 10:45 AM
🙏🏻 for Bronny and the James family: Report: Bronny James suffers cardiac emergency at workout on USC campus beaconjournal.com/story/sports/n… via @beaconjournal – 10:45 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Wish the best to Bronny James and his family. Any heart-related incident is terrifying. Glad he is stable and out of ICU. – 10:43 AM
Wish the best to Bronny James and his family. Any heart-related incident is terrifying. Glad he is stable and out of ICU. – 10:43 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Bronny James collapses on court after cardiac arrest eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 10:43 AM
Bronny James collapses on court after cardiac arrest eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 10:43 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Bronny James collapses on court after cardiac arrest eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 10:42 AM
Bronny James collapses on court after cardiac arrest eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 10:42 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James’ Son, Bronny, Suffers Cardiac Arrest on Court, Now in Stable Condition sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 10:41 AM
LeBron James’ Son, Bronny, Suffers Cardiac Arrest on Court, Now in Stable Condition sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 10:41 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0 – 10:30 AM
USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0 – 10:30 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Episode 7 of “A King’s Reign,” our pod detailing LeBron James’ 20 NBA seasons, features @JuddApatow & Bill Hader breaking down James’ role in the 2015 film “Trainwreck.” Then, our @richarddeitsch on LBJ’s ratings impact over the years. On @AthleticNBAShow: theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 10:30 AM
Episode 7 of “A King’s Reign,” our pod detailing LeBron James’ 20 NBA seasons, features @JuddApatow & Bill Hader breaking down James’ role in the 2015 film “Trainwreck.” Then, our @richarddeitsch on LBJ’s ratings impact over the years. On @AthleticNBAShow: theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 10:30 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Just like Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James is also ready for a move to Saudi Arabia 😅✈️ pic.twitter.com/x5fveX9jGj – 1:33 AM
Just like Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James is also ready for a move to Saudi Arabia 😅✈️ pic.twitter.com/x5fveX9jGj – 1:33 AM
LeBron James @KingJames
Me headed to Saudi when they call @RichPaul4 & @mavcarter for that 1 year deal! ✌🏾🤷🏾♂️😁 pic.twitter.com/IX0VSMZYNb – 8:24 PM
Me headed to Saudi when they call @RichPaul4 & @mavcarter for that 1 year deal! ✌🏾🤷🏾♂️😁 pic.twitter.com/IX0VSMZYNb – 8:24 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Should BOS, LAC & LAL make sure these players make the 35% club in 24/25?
– Jaylen Brown
– Kawhi Leonard
– Paul George
– LeBron James
– Anthony Davis
This season only 5 players are in that club:
· Steph Curry
· Kevin Durant
· Joel Embiid
· Nikola Jokic
· LeBron James – 5:20 PM
Should BOS, LAC & LAL make sure these players make the 35% club in 24/25?
– Jaylen Brown
– Kawhi Leonard
– Paul George
– LeBron James
– Anthony Davis
This season only 5 players are in that club:
· Steph Curry
· Kevin Durant
· Joel Embiid
· Nikola Jokic
· LeBron James – 5:20 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
W/ new rule in place to penalize flopping in the NBA w/ a technical foul, odds have come out w/ Lakers’ LeBron James (7/1) favored to be the 1st player hit w/ a tech for flopping via @betonline_ag.
CP3 (8/1), Draymond (9/1) & Smart (9/1) not far behind.
bit.ly/RyanWardLA pic.twitter.com/oSQUGAuOEV – 4:14 PM
W/ new rule in place to penalize flopping in the NBA w/ a technical foul, odds have come out w/ Lakers’ LeBron James (7/1) favored to be the 1st player hit w/ a tech for flopping via @betonline_ag.
CP3 (8/1), Draymond (9/1) & Smart (9/1) not far behind.
bit.ly/RyanWardLA pic.twitter.com/oSQUGAuOEV – 4:14 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron collabs with PlayStation 🎮
(via @KingJames)
pic.twitter.com/y7pOJMe47s – 12:44 PM
LeBron collabs with PlayStation 🎮
(via @KingJames)
pic.twitter.com/y7pOJMe47s – 12:44 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
MY GOODNESS!!!! This is major @PlayStation!! 👑🙏🏾 Nothing is Given. Everything is Earned. 💪🏾 #PlayStationPlaymakers #ad direct.playstation.com/en-us/accessor… pic.twitter.com/dFN6AgRLSS – 11:52 AM
MY GOODNESS!!!! This is major @PlayStation!! 👑🙏🏾 Nothing is Given. Everything is Earned. 💪🏾 #PlayStationPlaymakers #ad direct.playstation.com/en-us/accessor… pic.twitter.com/dFN6AgRLSS – 11:52 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 700+ points in a single playoff run:
Michael Jordan
LeBron james
Kawhi Leonard
Hakeem Olajuwon
Allen Iverson
Shaquille O’Neal
Who is most likely to join the list next? pic.twitter.com/Sw4HsJFZdG – 10:39 AM
Players with 700+ points in a single playoff run:
Michael Jordan
LeBron james
Kawhi Leonard
Hakeem Olajuwon
Allen Iverson
Shaquille O’Neal
Who is most likely to join the list next? pic.twitter.com/Sw4HsJFZdG – 10:39 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Episode 6 of “A King’s Reign,” our pod covering LeBron James’ 20 NBA seasons, details his return to Cleveland, the improbable 2016 title, & the rivalry between LBJ & Steph. With @ByJasonLloyd, @joevardon, @ThompsonScribe & @itszenakeita, in @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 9:00 AM
Episode 6 of “A King’s Reign,” our pod covering LeBron James’ 20 NBA seasons, details his return to Cleveland, the improbable 2016 title, & the rivalry between LBJ & Steph. With @ByJasonLloyd, @joevardon, @ThompsonScribe & @itszenakeita, in @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 9:00 AM
More on this storyline
We’re told Bronny is doing much better … well enough that his parents are calmer. Not to say, of course, they’re not anxious to know what caused Bronny’s heart to stop, but they seem to have gotten enough reassurance from his doctors to tamp down the fear. One word used to describe them — “optimistic.” -via TMZ.com / July 26, 2023
Our sources say doctors still need to perform more tests to determine what triggered the cardiac arrest. -via TMZ.com / July 26, 2023
The family spokesperson said that Bronny “is now in stable condition.” Yet, uncertainty lingers on when the Trojans’ highly recruited freshman will return to play, if at all. A handful of cardiac health professionals told Sportskeeda, however, expressed optimism about Bronny’s recovery. “The fact that Bronny’s already out of the ICU means he’s recovering quickly,” said Shephal K. Doshi, Director of the Sandra and Vin Scully Heart Rhythm Center at Providence St. Johns’ Health Center. “I would anticipate that over the near term in the next day, two or three that he should be walking around. If his brain function is normal, he shouldn’t need to be in the hospital for more than a couple of days. But the big question about return to play depends on what we find out is the cause.” -via SportsKeeda / July 26, 2023