Charles Barkley: I think the Lakers have gotten better... the smartest thing they did was not make drastic moves

Behind the Nuggets, Charles Barkley appears to have the Lakers as the second-best in the Western Conference after being swept by Denver in the conference finals, following their six-game series win against the Warriors. “I think the Lakers have gotten better,” Barkley said. The smartest thing Lakers GM Rob Pelinka did this offseason was staying away from making drastic moves.
Source: Dalton Johnson @ NBC Sports Bay Area
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Golden State Warriors recently traded Jordan Poole, leading Charles Barkley to make a bold claim. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/26/cha… – 3:05 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Charles Barkley when talking with @MontePooleNBCS in Tahoe listed the Nuggets, Lakers, Celtics and 76ers as NBA title contenders.
There were teams missing, including, unsurprisingly the Warriors. I wrote about why they can prove Chuck wrong, yet again nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 12:32 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“They hated Jordan Poole. They really hated Jordan Poole.”
Charles Barkley on the Warriors trading Jordan Poole to the Wizards 😅
(via @NBCSAuthentic)
pic.twitter.com/ntfM977jbk – 12:05 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
New Dubs Talk with @MontePooleNBCS where Monte catches up with Charles Barkley in Tahoe and we react to his Chris Paul take, who Chuck sees as contenders and more youtu.be/Cv2C3RoLz28 – 6:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest FG% in a season with 25+ PPG (minimum 50 games):
61.1 — Zion Williamson
60.4 — Kevin McHale
60.0 — Charles Barkley
59.9 — Shaquille O’Neal
59.0 — Amar’e Stoudemire pic.twitter.com/Y3q5IW48Tk – 4:27 PM
The Warriors in the last decade have grown to have their biggest nemesis be the closest player still chasing the GOAT on the court. Off the court, a Hall of Famer also has been one of their biggest haters. Charles Barkley’s fiery hate for the Warriors isn’t cooling off. Draymond Green being his broadcasting teammate at TNT hasn’t helped. It only increased Barkley’s disdain for the Dubs. He always has a reason to not believe in the Warriors, and though it was in a subtle way, Barkley recently showed his lack of belief going into next season. Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole on “Dubs Talk” at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Barkley only named four teams he sees as contenders right now. They are the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. -via NBC Sports Bay Area / July 26, 2023
There’s certainly a long list of elite players in NBA history who have an empty spot on their trophy cabinets. But Stephen Curry would want to honor two retired superstars by giving them his championship rings if he could. Speaking on Big Boy TV, the Warriors star revealed which players he’ll gladly give his rings to. “It would not be Charles Barkley,” said Curry with a smirk on his face before bursting into laughter. “I would pick Steve Nash and I would pick Reggie Miller.” -via Clutch Points / July 25, 2023
