James Harden: I don't consider myself a good guy or a bad guy... I just do my job

HoopsHype: James Harden: “I just work hard, play basketball and let everybody else talk. So I don’t consider myself a good guy. I don’t consider myself a bad guy. I just do my job and stay out of the way and that’s kind of been my mindset my entire career.” Well, there you go.
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 50-point games over the last 5 seasons:
14 — Harden
11 — Dame
7 — Steph
6 — Giannis
Nobody else has more than 5. pic.twitter.com/wBqtRayWMx – 3:34 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
James Harden: “I just work hard, play basketball and let everybody else talk. So I don’t consider myself a good guy. I don’t consider myself a bad guy. I just do my job and stay out of the way and that’s kind of been my mindset my entire career.”
Well, there you go. pic.twitter.com/rwZKYcaLkk – 1:45 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Tracy McGrady rips into James Harden for requesting trade from 76ers: ‘That makes zero sense to me’
cbssports.com/nba/news/tracy… – 1:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA’s Austin Rivers says Lillard-Heat situation is ‘bad for the league,’ as James Harden chimes in sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/26/nba… – 12:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA’s Austin Rivers on Damian Lillard-Heat situation, “It’s bad for the league,” as James Harden also chimes in. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/26/nba… Also: Heat summer prospect moves on to Nets. – 9:27 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
James Harden on Damian Lillard situation, ‘I see both sides because I went through it’
nbcsports.com/nba/news/james… – 7:20 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Recently sat down w/the legend @Tmac_213 to discuss his Ones Basketball League, James Harden, Dame Lillard, the Suns superteam and much more, for @GQSports:
gq.com/story/tracy-mc… – 3:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Paul Reed on James Harden: ‘I hope he comes back’ inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 2:59 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
More:
-@espn_macmahon doesn’t believe Stephen Silas had much control
-By contrast, Ime Udoka is being empowered to do whatever he pleases
-Udoka may be the most powerful non-Fertitta in the organization
-MacMahon confirms the Rockets desire to reunite with James Harden cooled… – 2:25 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
“James Harden, that’s like my big brother. One of the coolest vets I know. I hope he comes back, but I understand business is business…”
Paul Reed gives his thoughts on the James Harden situation #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/25/pau… via @SixersWire – 12:38 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
In a new interview, James Harden somehow managed to touch on his own trade rumors while discussing a completely different player. And he sounded….pretty reasonable?
phillyvoice.com/james-harden-t… – 9:45 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! GAME THEORY w/ @AndrewKSchlecht!
10 Biggest Questions Remaining in 2023 NBA Offseason!
-Lillard, Harden Trades?
-Rookie Extensions? Star Extensions? Jaylen Brown Extension?
-Best Free Agents left?
-What does OKC do with its roster?
-More!
youtube.com/live/4iuXpOMCn… pic.twitter.com/0g5vVV8Ffa – 8:52 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will James Harden get traded to the Los Angeles Clippers?
@LawMurrayTheNU talks with @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 about the possibility. #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/YHGvNCAAGh – 8:07 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey, momentarily, @AndrewKSchlecht and I are going to go live and talk about the 10 biggest remaining questions in this NBA offseason.
Harden? Lillard? Jaylen? Raptors? Best remaining free agents? Extensions? What are the Thunder doing?
youtube.com/live/4iuXpOMCn… pic.twitter.com/t0TyracAhD – 6:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Austin Rivers says star players’ trade demands to specific teams ‘bad for the league.’ He’s talking about Damian Lillard and James Harden.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/austi… – 12:10 PM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
This did not start with James Harden, or Damian Lillard, or Carmelo Anthony. Stars wanting out is a part of the fabric of the NBA. – 10:04 AM
Clutch Points: “It’s got to be something deeper than any of us know about because, to me, it’s the perfect fit.” Tracy McGrady on James Harden wanting to leave the Sixers 😶 (via @TheHerd) pic.twitter.com/wNsh9Qt7Ao -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 26, 2023
“James Harden, that’s like my big brother, one of the coolest vets I know,” Reed said Tuesday of Harden, who has requested a trade. “I hope he comes back. But I understand business is business. And sometimes you got to do what you got to do. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / July 25, 2023
He’s demanded a trade away from the reigning MVP! Tracy McGrady: That makes zero sense to me. Not only that, but I look at all the teammates he’s played with. James has probably played with more Hall of Famers than anybody in the league, and he doesn’t have a ring to show for it. I don’t know what he’s looking for. And maybe there’s some internal bullshit that is going on that we don’t know about. Because it doesn’t make any sense to me to leave the MVP, and the Eastern Conference, where you have a shot to at least play for a championship. It’s got to be something deeper than what you know. Get over it, man. -via GQ.com / July 25, 2023