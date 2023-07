Jaylen Brown on Marcus Smart departure: The journey won't be the same without him

Marcus Smart, guard, Memphis Grizzlies (Defensive Player of the Year 2022, three-time All-Defensive First Team, three-time Hustle Award) advice to Jabari Smith: Keep going. This game is not catered to any defensive player. This game is all catered to the offensive players. Everything they do, they’ll always get the benefit of the doubt and you’re always going to get scrutinized as the defensive player. Just understanding that and continuing to keep going. -via The Athletic / July 20, 2023