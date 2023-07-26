Jaylen Brown on whether the Celtics have enough to compete for a championship: Of course

Cameron Tabatabaie: Does Jaylen Brown think this Celtics team has the right stuff to compete for a title? “Of course. I’m excited to get started on the journey.”
Source: Twitter @CTabatabaie
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Fresh off signing his five-year extension, Jaylen Brown gave his perspective on the new deal and negotiations over the past few weeks with the Celtics masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 5:01 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Some additional insight into Jaylen Brown’s trade bonus. Instead of the full 15% it’s actually…
“The Lesser of 7% of the Unearned Base Compensation and $7M.”
As Jaylen has been in trade rumors for much of his career, this was clearly an important point of negotiation. – 4:59 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
How are NBA execs feeling about the new Jaylen Brown contract with the @celtics? Maybe not how you think:
“The same people who are beating them up for signing him would be beating them up if they did not sign him. It’s crazy.”
More at @HeavyOnSports
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 4:41 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I’m not aware, what happened?” 😅
Robert and Grant Williams tried to FaceTime Jaylen Brown yesterday after his supermax extension, but he didn’t answer 😂
(via @NBCSCeltics)
pic.twitter.com/OWzZ90QzF8 – 4:22 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown officially signing his supermax contract extension pic.twitter.com/u87k1n5hPW – 4:21 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on next season: “I’m excited to start with the journey.” Said he is ;ooking forward to locking in on defense as a team even with Marcus Smart gone. – 3:56 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Does Jaylen Brown think this Celtics team has the right stuff to compete for a title?
“Of course. I’m excited to get started on the journey.” – 3:56 PM
Does Jaylen Brown think this Celtics team has the right stuff to compete for a title?
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown was in the middle of a robotics session with his Bridge students when he got the call that the deal was done, FYI. – 3:53 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown says he was doing a robotics lesson with his students here at MIT when his extension deal was finalized – 3:53 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “I learned so much from Marcus. We butted heads at times, we fought, we did it all. Put each other in headlocks. This journey won’t feel the same without him. But it’s a part of life and what you do going forward.” – 3:52 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown showed love for Marcus Smart, who he called his brother:
“We butted heads, we fought, we put each other in headocks. But the journey won’t be the same without him.” – 3:52 PM
Jaylen Brown showed love for Marcus Smart, who he called his brother:
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on Marcus Smart trade: “The journey won’t feel the same without him but it’s a part of life.” – 3:52 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown on the pressure that comes with his record deal: “I don’t shy away from pressure…I don’t think nobody has seen my best yet. So god willing, I will put my best foot forward.” – 3:50 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “I don’t shy away from pressure. I know what the demand is. … I don’t think nobody has seen my best yet.” – 3:50 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown on new expectations:
I don’t shy away from pressure. I know what the demand is.
I don’t think no body has seen my best yet. – 3:50 PM
Jaylen Brown on new expectations:
I don’t shy away from pressure. I know what the demand is.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on how contract negotiations went: “I think it went great.” Says his long relationship with Celtics helped make things straight forward. – 3:47 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
With his $304 million new contract, Jaylen Brown said he wants to close the wealth disparity for people of color in Boston and also stimulate a Black Wall Street in the city. #Celtics – 3:46 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “I want to attack that wealth gap here in Boston. … I want to bring Black Wall Street here to Boston.” – 3:45 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown says he wants to launch a project to bring Black Wall Street to Boston to address the wealth disparity. – 3:45 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown on future goals off the court:
“I want to launch a project to bring Black Wall Street to Boston.”
Talks about wealth disparity in the city and the opportunities investing in minority communities represents – 3:44 PM
Jaylen Brown on future goals off the court:
“I want to launch a project to bring Black Wall Street to Boston.”
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown on what he’s going to do with his general wealth: “I want to launch a project to bring Black Wall Street here to Boston. I want to attack the wealth disparity here.” – 3:44 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown: “I appreciate the investment and commitment from the Celtics and the rest of the community. That investment will be felt from me in Boston and all around the world.” – 3:43 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown: “I appreciate the investment and commitment (from the Celtics) … that commitment will be returned … on and off the floor.” – 3:43 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Wyc Grousbeck on Jaylen Brown: “He’s a true Celtic. He’s a Celtic for years to come.” – 3:39 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck on Jaylen Brown: “He’s a true Celtic. He’s a Celtic for years to come.” – 3:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown and John Carlos. #legend. pic.twitter.com/MgDnftERTF – 3:39 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Wyc Grousbeck says Bill Russell was a major talking point during Jaylen Brown extension talks
Says Jaylen’s actions on and off the court are what makes him a special part of this team – 3:39 PM
Wyc Grousbeck says Bill Russell was a major talking point during Jaylen Brown extension talks
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Wyc Grousbeck on Jaylen Brown: “He’s a true Celtic. He’s a Celtic for years to come. He burns to make the world a better place.” – 3:38 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown here with his campers signing the biggest contract in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/CagmQ9gfDM – 3:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown signs his super max deal.
⚡️@FDSportsbook @drink_AG1 @factormeals pic.twitter.com/aGEYUwZboV – 3:37 PM
Jaylen Brown signs his super max deal.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown about to take the podium after signing hi deal with Brad Stevens, Joe Mazzulla, Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca. – 3:36 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Richest contract in NBA history was just signed by Jaylen Brown pic.twitter.com/LYYTkoF6fC – 3:35 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
American icon John Carlos introduces Jaylen Brown to open up his extension press conference alongside the kids from Jaylen’s MIT Bridge program, before Jaylen officially signed the deal. pic.twitter.com/7xunVUdPoc – 3:35 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown signing the richest contract in NBA history pic.twitter.com/eL6RTdFRQZ – 3:35 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jaylen Brown signing his contract flanked by Celtics brass and all the Bridge campers. pic.twitter.com/1TKZQ2io9F – 3:35 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown is signing his supermax extension contract right now in front of the students from his Bridge program here at MIT. – 3:35 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post mega-podcast: Jaylen Brown’s extension, then why I’m bullish on Houston’s young core w/ @espn_macmahon; Chet Holmgren Summer League/OKC future w/ @AndrewKSchlecht; Wolves…optimism?!?! (kinda) w/ @JonKrawczynski:
spoti.fi/3rKMJlD
apple.co/44AIhnU – 2:07 PM
Lowe Post mega-podcast: Jaylen Brown’s extension, then why I’m bullish on Houston’s young core w/ @espn_macmahon; Chet Holmgren Summer League/OKC future w/ @AndrewKSchlecht; Wolves…optimism?!?! (kinda) w/ @JonKrawczynski:
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Jaylen Brown
D’Angelo Russell
Bennedict Mathurin
Jaren Jackson Jr
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/i2OGuQRkV9 – 2:01 PM
Top 4:
Jaylen Brown
D’Angelo Russell
Bennedict Mathurin
Jaren Jackson Jr
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jaylen Brown’s scoring efficiency using isolations and on drives has been on an upward trajectory throughout his career.
At only age 27 next season, could Brown still improve even more for the Celtics?
New on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2023/7/26/… pic.twitter.com/650IX6gwta – 1:27 PM
Jaylen Brown’s scoring efficiency using isolations and on drives has been on an upward trajectory throughout his career.
At only age 27 next season, could Brown still improve even more for the Celtics?
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Did Saquon cave too soon? What does the Herbert deal mean for Burrow? Celtics overpay for Jaylen Brown? & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @AndrewBrandt @TheTylerDragon @ProFootballDoc
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:07 PM
Did Saquon cave too soon? What does the Herbert deal mean for Burrow? Celtics overpay for Jaylen Brown? & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @AndrewBrandt @TheTylerDragon @ProFootballDoc
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
On Jaylen Brown extending with the Celtics, his areas for improvement, and if Boston should be considered favorites after a busy offseason. theringer.com/nba/2023/7/26/… – 12:44 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Celtics have reportedly agreed to a max extension with Jaylen Brown
Hear NBA Radio host @Scalabrine give his reaction to the news when he joined @TheFrankIsola and @Mitch_Lawrence pic.twitter.com/GVETGOI4FJ – 10:03 AM
The Celtics have reportedly agreed to a max extension with Jaylen Brown
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on Jaylen Brown, Austin Reaves, Lauri Markkanen, and updates on the Celtics, Rockets, Sixers, Heat, Suns, Thunder, Spurs, Grizzlies, Pelicans, and more with @YossiGozlan on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:01 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Good morning. I wrote about Jaylen Brown’s extension and how it is very unlikely to be a reason the Celtics fall short of anything. tinyurl.com/3fu7azsh pic.twitter.com/jx7gTKoLUJ – 8:44 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown has big dreams for this world beyond basketball. This new deal will allow a lot of those dreams to become reality. sherrod.substack.com/p/jaylen-brown… – 2:37 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia — My expanded thoughts on the Jaylen Brown extension, one worth scrutinizing, but one that’s hard to categorize as anything else but a #Celtics win with where things stand today…
Here’s why: clnsmedia.com/why-the-jaylen… – 2:03 AM
NEW @CLNSMedia — My expanded thoughts on the Jaylen Brown extension, one worth scrutinizing, but one that’s hard to categorize as anything else but a #Celtics win with where things stand today…
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talked about the Jaylen Brown Extension on the podcast for today a few hours before he signed it.
With @AndrewKSchlecht, we explained why, even though the sticker shock of 5/304M is real, it’s a deal both Boston and Jaylen Brown had to sign
FULL EP: youtube.com/watch?v=4iuXpO… pic.twitter.com/yxmixBDbtF – 9:06 PM
Talked about the Jaylen Brown Extension on the podcast for today a few hours before he signed it.
With @AndrewKSchlecht, we explained why, even though the sticker shock of 5/304M is real, it’s a deal both Boston and Jaylen Brown had to sign
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
I can’t even comprehend how ambitious you’d have to be as a human being to sign a guaranteed $300 million contract and still show up every day to work.
Big ups to Jaylen Brown on being a better person than me. – 8:36 PM
I can’t even comprehend how ambitious you’d have to be as a human being to sign a guaranteed $300 million contract and still show up every day to work.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“The teams have to pay the money”
🏀 @Jumpshot8 reacts to Jaylen Brown signing a five year, $304 million extension…the richest contract in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/6G7fNrQH4m – 6:00 PM
“The teams have to pay the money”
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jaylen Brown just signed NBA’s first $300 million contract, so who could be first to reach $400 million?
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/jayle… – 5:13 PM
Jaylen Brown just signed NBA’s first $300 million contract, so who could be first to reach $400 million?
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
With Jaylen Brown’s new contract, the Celtics will have $180,484,718 in salaries spread across just 7 players in the 2024-25 season: Brown, Tatum, Porzingis, Horford, Brogdon, White, Williams III. Will be interesting to see where the second apron is next summer. It’s $182M rn. – 5:00 PM
More on this storyline
Cameron Tabatabaie: Jaylen is kicking the media out so A$AP Ferg can perform for his campers -via Twitter @CTabatabaie / July 26, 2023
Jared Weiss: Jaylen Brown: “With Marcus gone, we don’t want our defensive identity to go out the door as well.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / July 26, 2023