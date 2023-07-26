Juan Hernangomez headed to Greek league?

GeorgeZakkas: BOOM: Panathinaikos BC are in advanced talks with Juan Hernangomez. #paobc @SdnaGr
Source: Twitter @ZakkasGeorge
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Για την μεταγραφή-βόμβα που ολοκληρώνει ο Παναθηναϊκός με τον Juancho Hernangomez!
Στο @SportalgrG. #paobc #SportalNow
youtube.com/watch?v=Qc8Coz… pic.twitter.com/dUdN5XOlki – 3:17 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Panathinaikos reportedly in advanced talks with Juancho Hernangomez sportando.basketball/en/panathinaik… – 1:59 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Panathinaikos in talks with Juancho Hernangomez eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 1:34 PM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
BOOM: Panathinaikos BC are in advanced talks with Juancho Hernangomez. #paobc @SdnaGr – 1:23 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Panathinaikos’ potential starting five for the upcoming season:
PG: Kostas Sloukas
SG: Luca Vildoza
SF: Ioannis Papapetrou
PF: Juancho Hernangomez
C: Mathias Lessort
Coach: Ergin Ataman – 1:21 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Best remaining free agent forwards in the EuroLeague 🤗
🇪🇸 Nikola Mirotic
🇪🇸 Juancho Hernangomez
🇷🇸 Nikola Kalinic (under contract with Barca but expected to leave)
🇺🇸 Anthony Randolph
🇺🇸 Dwayne Bacon
🇫🇷 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
🇩🇪 Louis Olinde
🇺🇸 Augustine Rubit
🇺🇸 Chris… – 9:24 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Best remaining free agent forwards in the EuroLeague 🤗
🇪🇸 Nikola Mirotic
🇪🇸 Juancho Hernangomez
🇷🇸 Nikola Kalinic (under contract with Barca but expected to leave)
🇺🇸 Anthony Randolph
🇺🇸 Dwayne Bacon
🇫🇷 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
🇩🇪 Louis Olinde
🇺🇸 Augustine Rubit
🇺🇸 Chris… – 9:20 AM
More on this storyline
Meanwhile, Juancho Hernangomez has an offer on the table from Barcelona but hasn’t made the decision yet. “Nothing is closed, but it is clear that Barca is trying to make the best team possible. Willy wants to have a leading role with significant minutes. He is a center who would improve Barca and could dominate in Europe,” Gasol concluded. -via BasketNews / July 9, 2023
Rubio had led Spain to a gold medal in the previous World Cup but was unable to participate in the EuroBasket due to injury. During the European championship, Lorenzo Brown replaced him as a naturalized player in Sergio Scariolo’s team. However, Brown has decided to skip the upcoming tournament due to health reasons. The complete list includes: * Alberto Abalde * Álex Abrines * Santi Aldama * Darío Brizuela * Víctor Claver * Alberto Díaz * Jaime Fernández * Rudy Fernández * Usman Garuba * Juancho Hernangómez * Willy Hernangómez * Sergio Llull * Joel Parra * Jaime Pradilla * Ricky Rubio * Sebas Saiz -via EuroHoops.net / July 5, 2023
Juancho Hernangomez: SO HAPPY FOR @BeMore27 !! NEVER GIVES UP 🏹 -via Twitter @juanchiviris41 / June 13, 2023