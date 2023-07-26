Lakers waive Cole Swider

Michael Scotto: The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving Cole Swider, league sources told @hoopshype.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Khobi Price: The Lakers rosters for the Sacramento Classic and Las Vegas Summer Leagues: -via Twitter @khobi_price / June 30, 2023