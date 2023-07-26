Lauri Markkanen to renegotiate and extend with Jazz?

Scotto: This summer, we saw Domantas Sabonis agree to a renegotiation and extension deal with the Sacramento Kings, and there’s another candidate to keep an eye on down the line for something similar. Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is a renegotiation and extension candidate for next year to keep an eye on, from what I’ve heard. Currently, Markkanen is owed $17.3 million this upcoming season, and then only $6 million of his $18 million salary is guaranteed for the 2024-25 season.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on Jaylen Brown, Austin Reaves, Lauri Markkanen, and updates on the Celtics, Rockets, Sixers, Heat, Suns, Thunder, Spurs, Grizzlies, Pelicans, and more with @YossiGozlan on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:01 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Omer Yurtseven on Lauri Markkanen: “He’s a great player. He can do everything on the floor. He can play at 3, at 4. He can do everything. ” #TakeNote – 2:30 PM
While Samanic has been doing his best to work on his dribbling, shooting and trying to become a more versatile defender without Markkanen in Utah, when the Jazz’s Finnish star was able to come to Utah for a short stint this summer, Samanic took full advantage of the situation. “Lauri was here for a week, so whatever he was doing, I was just trying to copy, honestly,” Samanic said. “It’s not just to be like Lauri. Kelly is the same way with the way he plays — they can handle the ball, and being so big but they can still do the guard things.” -via deseret.com / July 17, 2023
NBA Central: Lauri Markkanen in the Finnish military (h/t @NBA_University ) pic.twitter.com/fR5SqSObTG -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / June 26, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: The deal to acquire Collins delivers the Jazz a versatile forward to play alongside All-Star Lauri Markkanen and All-Rookie center Walker Kessler. The Hawks and Jazz have discussed numerous iterations of the deal for over a year. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 26, 2023