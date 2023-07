Lauri Markkanen to renegotiate and extend with Jazz?

While Samanic has been doing his best to work on his dribbling, shooting and trying to become a more versatile defender without Markkanen in Utah, when the Jazz’s Finnish star was able to come to Utah for a short stint this summer, Samanic took full advantage of the situation. “Lauri was here for a week, so whatever he was doing, I was just trying to copy, honestly,” Samanic said. “It’s not just to be like Lauri. Kelly is the same way with the way he plays — they can handle the ball, and being so big but they can still do the guard things.” -via deseret.com / July 17, 2023