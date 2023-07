Pelicans' Kira Lewis a trade candidate?

Scotto: Kira Lewis is a name to keep an eye on for the Pelicans, who could trade Lewis and add a player on the veteran minimum for the upcoming season while avoiding the luxury tax. The team waived Garrett Temple, and they’d be among the teams expected to have interest in forward Rudy Gay, as I previously reported on HoopsHype. I touched recently on PJ Tucker being a trade candidate because of the James Harden trade talks and his involvement in them.Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype