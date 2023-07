Spurs considered an offer sheet for Austin Reaves at $21 million annually

Austin Reaves: He [LeBron James] acts like a damn kid. He acts like he’s like 18. You know, I never really see him in a bad mood. Always joking, laughing, having a good time. For someone that you put on a pedestal because he’s done what he’s done, for him to just be so personable, right? Yeah, you can talk to him about anything. You can have a good conversation with him, you could joke around. Like I said, his best thing is he comes to work every day happy . -via YouTube / July 24, 2023