Spurs considered an offer sheet for Austin Reaves at $21 million annually

Scotto: Lakers guard Austin Reaves recently told All The Smoke on Showtime that the Rockets and Spurs were possibilities before he re-signed with the Lakers. The Spurs considered offering Reaves a restricted free agency sheet worth $21 million per season, league sources told HoopsHype. Ultimately, however, the Spurs were scared off by the widespread belief that the Lakers would match any offer sheet for Reaves and chose to preserve cap space as a salary dump destination for future draft pick compensation. The Rockets were also closely monitoring Reaves’ situation because they were prepared to make a big offer sheet if Fred VanVleet didn’t sign with them, sources said.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on Jaylen Brown, Austin Reaves, Lauri Markkanen, and updates on the Celtics, Rockets, Sixers, Heat, Suns, Thunder, Spurs, Grizzlies, Pelicans, and more with @YossiGozlan on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:01 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Austin Reaves revealed the difficulties in trying to slow down the Golden State Warriors star. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/25/aus… – 7:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Austin Reaves on his upcoming Rigorer shoe launch, which includes his “AR” signature logo on heel:
“From growing up in Arkansas and being undrafted to now having my own signature shoe, this is a surreal moment for me. Working closely with the design team, the AR1 is all about… pic.twitter.com/Kp5tCpzpQM – 9:03 AM
Austin Reaves on his upcoming Rigorer shoe launch, which includes his “AR” signature logo on heel:
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
If it hadn’t been Lakers, Austin Reaves said Rockets, Spurs were interested
nbcsports.com/nba/news/if-it… – 2:40 PM
What are your thoughts on the job Pelinka did over the summer in assembling this Lakers roster? He re-signed Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimira and D’Angelo Russell, and signed Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes. Magic Johnson: I think he followed it up with another outstanding job, first from the trade deadline and then he kept it going in the summer. He did better than anybody in the summer. All the moves he made, he was the No. 1 GM in the NBA this offseason. No question about it. All the guys that we signed will help LeBron and the other guys because now we are deeper. Rob is going to be executive of the year. -via Los Angeles Times / July 24, 2023
Austin Reaves: He [LeBron James] acts like a damn kid. He acts like he’s like 18. You know, I never really see him in a bad mood. Always joking, laughing, having a good time. For someone that you put on a pedestal because he’s done what he’s done, for him to just be so personable, right? Yeah, you can talk to him about anything. You can have a good conversation with him, you could joke around. Like I said, his best thing is he comes to work every day happy. -via YouTube / July 24, 2023
Austin Reaves on free agency: I really wanted to be in L.A. the whole time, there was a couple situations that were close but like I said, I really wanted to be in L.A. It feels like home to me so that’s really where I wanted to be. …. Houston, before Fred VanVleet signed there, and San Antonio [were two teams that were possibilities]. -via YouTube / July 22, 2023