Stephen Curry: I still feel like I'm in the prime of my career

How do you want people to view your contribution to the game of basketball? Stephen Curry: I still feel like I — I’m in the prime of my career, in a sense of what I’m able to accomplish. Just out there and what the future may hold, trying to achieve, hopefully win more championships, and push the envelope as far as I can.
Source: PBS
Active players with multiple 30+ PPG seasons:
James Harden
LeBron James
Joel Embiid
Bradley Beal
Steph Curry
Kevin Durant
Steph Curry discussed how Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole affected the Golden State Warriors roster. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/26/ste… – 1:40 PM
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is set to make an appearance on ‘Hot Ones’ later this week. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/26/war… – 11:35 AM
Steph Curry revealed how Kobe Bryant once gave him an incredible compliment. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/25/ste… – 10:00 PM
Stephen Curry put Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan in his all-time NBA starting five. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/24/chi… – 8:00 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
During his introductory press conference, Cory Joseph says playing alongside Steph Curry and Chris Paul is “an unbelievable opportunity” and he gets to “learn from two of the greats to ever do it at this position.”
He believes the three point guards can feed off each other. – 5:24 PM
Cory Joseph says he’s “super excited” to play with Steph Curry and Chris Paul and believes the three Warriors point guards can “feed off each other.” – 5:20 PM
Steph Curry revealed how Kobe Bryant once gave him an incredible compliment. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/25/ste… – 1:05 PM
What could the Warriors have improved last year? What went wrong?
Steph Curry joined @loganmmurdock and @Bell19Raja on #RealOnes to discuss that and how to sustain a dynasty.
youtu.be/KgaozygIhFQ – 11:48 AM
Should BOS, LAC & LAL make sure these players make the 35% club in 24/25?
– Jaylen Brown
– Kawhi Leonard
– Paul George
– LeBron James
– Anthony Davis
This season only 5 players are in that club:
· Steph Curry
· Kevin Durant
· Joel Embiid
· Nikola Jokic
· LeBron James – 5:20 PM
Stephen Curry put Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan in his all-time NBA starting five. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/24/chi… – 4:00 PM
Stephen Curry put Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan in his all-time NBA starting five. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/24/chi… – 7:10 AM
Stephen Curry: I was undersized, kind of a scrawny, skinny kid on every team I played, even going through the middle school and high school ranks and starting, like, recruiting, quickly found out that those big-time schools weren’t going to knock on my door and offer you scholarship offers. And I had to really try to find out what my identity was, proving people wrong, in a sense. I tried to channel that. -via PBS / July 26, 2023
Turns out it was a bit of a slow day. According to assistant coach Bruce Fraser, who’s been Curry’s shooting chaperone for several years, the after-practice session usually lasts 300 to 500 attempts. “That’s him. He’s a worker,” Fraser told Heavy Sports recently. “It used to even be more, but we’ve lessened it as the years have gone on, especially with the long playoff runs. It’s not crazy if you just watch the workout, because it’s pretty efficient. And he always finishes with 100 3s at the end of the 300-500.” -via Heavy.com / July 26, 2023
As for how many treys Curry will get up overall in the workout, “That’s dependent on what we decide to do that day. I would say he’s probably getting up a minimum of 200 3s each day,” Fraser said. “And then the rest could be whatever he wants — if it’s off a dribble or pick and roll or whatever.” -via Heavy.com / July 26, 2023