Tracy McGrady: Michael Jordan wasn't getting out of the first round or going deep into the playoffs before Scottie Pippen became Scottie Pippen

Tracy McGrady: “You look at some of the greats that have come through this game. And I’m not saying Magic Johnson was lucky, but Magic Johnson played with a lot of freaking Hall of Famers. I’m not saying Larry Bird was lucky either. He played with a lot of Hall of Famers as well. Jordan wasn’t so lucky of playing with a lot of Hall of Famers. He just had a great sidekick in Scottie Pippen. But if you look at Jordan before Scottie Pippen became Scottie Pippen, Jordan was just a great individual player. Like, Jordan wasn’t getting out of the first round or going deep into the playoffs before Scottie Pippen became Scottie Pippen.”
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Stephen Curry put Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan in his all-time NBA starting five. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/24/chi… – 8:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most seasons with 30+ PPG and 2+ SPG:
8 — Michael Jordan
[gap]
3 — Allen Iverson
Nobody else has done it multiple times. pic.twitter.com/KDjg9X3WCr – 6:21 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Stephen Curry put Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan in his all-time NBA starting five. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/24/chi… – 4:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 700+ points in a single playoff run:
Michael Jordan
LeBron james
Kawhi Leonard
Hakeem Olajuwon
Allen Iverson
Shaquille O’Neal
Who is most likely to join the list next? pic.twitter.com/Sw4HsJFZdG – 10:39 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Stephen Curry put Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan in his all-time NBA starting five. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/24/chi… – 7:10 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Michael Jordan’s 13-year run as owner of Hornets to officially come to an end after sale approved, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/micha… – 5:45 PM
Larsa Pippen says she was not a fan of Michael Jordan’s recent comments on her relationship with His Airness’ son … saying they were flat-out embarrassing and traumatizing. Scottie Pippen’s ex got real about the situation on the newest episode of her and Marcus Jordan’s “Separation Anxiety” podcast … saying that when MJ claimed last week that he didn’t approve of her romance with his son — it really, really bothered her. -via TMZ.com / July 11, 2023
Scottie Pippen is seemingly trying to outdo his ex-wife Larsa when it comes to who can act racier with their dates. Check out these photos, obtained by TMZ, which show Scottie driving an SUV with a woman in back as she posed for what could easily pass for a Playboy spread. With the window wide open, the woman pushed up her shirt, exposing her breasts, covered by a white bra, for everyone to see. We’re sure there were more than a few guys lovin’ the view. -via TMZ.com / July 9, 2023
Brandon Scoop B Robinson: Scottie Pippen’s beef with Michael Jordan is surprising to Bill Walton: “I’m shocked and dismayed and those words are NOT strong enough to relate my feelings as the way that Scottie Pippen treats Michael Jordan.” -via Twitter / June 15, 2023
So, related to that, within the last few months we’ve heard both Patrick Beverley and DeMar DeRozan basically say that half of the players in the NBA don’t really love the game. Did you think the same in your time? Tracy McGrady: I agree to that. You have some guys that are talented, and they do it because the money is good. In my era, you used to have guys that make it to the league, and they’ll be shitty for two or three years, but on their contract year? Oh, they’re gonna have their career highs, right? And then they just fall back and they get their money, and then they relax. You don’t love the game if you approach it that way. It’s been going on since I entered the league, and it’s still going on. -via GQ.com / July 25, 2023
And that’s because? Tracy McGrady: It’s more exciting to me. I like college basketball because they play hard. And it’s competitive basketball. I’m not saying the NBA is not competitive, but it’s too much of everybody shooting threes. You’re jacking up and taking terrible basketball shots. I don’t see that on the college level. -via GQ.com / July 25, 2023
You seem a little skeptical. Tracy McGrady: No, I’m just saying the hype is crazy to me. It’s too much, bro. I’ve seen this before. Y’all act like you haven’t seen it. That shit that Bol Bol can do? He’s just not given the real opportunity, like I think he should. That kid is skilled. [Kristaps] Porzingis was highly skilled when he first came out, just like that. And hell, he’s 7-3, too. So I’ve seen it. The hype is just crazy. But I get it. It’s the media, they’re looking for a face for the NBA, and you got to have a new star that you got to build around. -via GQ.com / July 25, 2023
NBA Central: James Harden’s all-time starting lineup: PG: LeBron James SG: Kobe Bryant SF: Michael Jordan PF: Tim Duncan C: Shaquille O’Neal (Via @USATODAY ) pic.twitter.com/I92GgIkq3g -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / July 25, 2023
Ball Don’t Lie: Charlotte during Michael Jordan’s 13-year run as majority owner: 🏀 423-600 record 🏀 3 playoff appearances 🏀 0 series wins pic.twitter.com/3SP3W1p6HN -via Twitter @Balldontlie / July 23, 2023