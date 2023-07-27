Ben Simmons '100 percent' healthy

Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons continues to progress toward a return to the court. Simmons has completed the rehab portion of his offseason and is now solely focused on skill work and conditioning as he prepares for 2023-24 training camp, league sources familiar with the matter told SNY. Simmons, who turned 27 earlier this month, is 100 percent healthy and still expects to be a full participant on the first day of Nets training camp, those sources say. They add that Simmons hasn’t encountered any setbacks over the course of the summer.
Source: SportsNet New York
Nets’ Ben Simmons has progressed past the rehab portion of his offseason & is doing skills and conditioning work as he prepares for the season, per league sources familiar with the matter. He’s still expected to be a full go on Day 1 of training camp: on.sny.tv/hvVvl0B – 12:16 PM
Nets’ Ben Simmons ‘has passed every benchmark,’ is as healthy as he’s been since leaving Sixers, per report
Nets rumors: Brooklyn has high expectations for Ben Simmons at key position in 2023-24 clutchpoints.com/nba-rumors-net… – 11:17 AM
Mikal Bridges on Ben Simmons: “I’ve definitely got faith, man. I think he’s in a good place.” trib.al/tp62gbR – 2:04 PM
Nets: Mikal Bridges dishes on strong relationship with Ben Simmons clutchpoints.com/nets-news-mika… – 4:10 PM
Mikal Bridges on what he can do to support Ben Simmons:
“The biggest thing is him being confident enough to fail and know that we’re there for him… Even if you’re struggling, we’re still here for you. You’re still my man, you’re still my brother. I ain’t gonna hate you or none… pic.twitter.com/AtoIWEH9Cv – 2:54 PM
“Ben’s my guy. I got big confidence, I got big faith in my boy this year.”
Mikal Bridges stays riding with Ben Simmons 🤝
Mikal Bridges talks about building up Ben Simmons on the @PodcastPShow w/ an emphasis on sticking close and supporting one another.
“I think that’s the biggest thing — he can be confident enough to fail and know that we’re there for him.”
pic.twitter.com/B4dn8MbsY2 – 1:44 PM
Most triple-doubles by a rookie since the merger:
12 — Ben Simmons
8 — Luka Doncic
7 — Magic Johnson
4 — Josh Giddey, Jason Kidd pic.twitter.com/u8HGLcunBM – 1:10 PM
Both Simmons and the Nets hoped the surgery would help him get back on the court, but the three-time All-Star was limited to 42 games (33 starts) last season due to injury. He missed the final six weeks of the season due to a nerve impingement in his back. But Simmons and the Nets feel optimism about their approach this offseason as Simmons enters the fourth year of his five-year extension. -via SportsNet New York / July 27, 2023
Nets Daily: Drumbeat continues! On ESPN, Marc J. Spears and Ramona Shelburne react to Mikal Bridges’ statement on Ben Simmons. Spears quotes source saying Simmons in “final stage of prep for season and is as healthy as he’s ever been since his last year in Philly” -via Twitter @NetsDaily / July 26, 2023