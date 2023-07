Blazers don't want to trade Damian Lillard at this point?

Let’s put it this way. Whatever Billionaire Bruce Wayne leaves in that little pit he dug when he was out camping, that’s the level of crazy some of the theories we’re seeing have become. Today David Wilson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald floated the following at the 3:30 mark of their “Heat Check” podcast: I don’t even know if I buy it 100 percent, but someone that has knowledge of what’s going on, they’re not even convinced that Portland wants to trade Damian Lillard at this point. It almost feels like they’re trying to find a way to maybe change his mind or delay this and see if Dame goes, ‘Well, I’ll just be part of this.Source: Dave Deckard @ Blazers Edge